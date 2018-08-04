Sport Hockey

Saturday 4 August 2018

Ireland v Spain, World Cup semi-final as it happened: Ireland book place in World Cup final

Anna OFlanagan of Ireland celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty corner during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals semi-final match between Ireland and Spain at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England.
Anna OFlanagan of Ireland celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty corner during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals semi-final match between Ireland and Spain at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England.

Mícheál Ó Scannáil

It's D-Day for our hockey heroines as Graham Shaw's girls face Spain in the World Cup semi-final at 2pm today.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport