Ireland v Spain, World Cup semi-final as it happened: Ireland book place in World Cup final
It's D-Day for our hockey heroines as Graham Shaw's girls face Spain in the World Cup semi-final at 2pm today.
Online Editors
Related Content
- How love of the game drove Irish amateur hockey heroes to brink of World Cup glory
- 'She is the goalkeeper of the tournament so far' - Irish dreaming of World Cup medals after McFerran's shoot-out heroics
- Irish heroines tipped to add another 'miracle'
- Ireland make history at Women's Hockey World Cup after dramatic penalty shoot-out win secures first ever semi-final