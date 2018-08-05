Ireland v Holland, World Cup final: What time, what channel? Everything you need to know
One of the greatest chapters in Irish sport could be written today when Ireland face the mighty Holland in the World Cup final in London.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is it?
It's the women''s hockey World Cup final. No, that is not fake news. Ireland are in a World Cup final.
When is it?
4.30 today
How can I watch it?
Coverage starts at 4.05 on RTE or 4.0 on BT Sports. If you are not near a TV, follow our live blog on Independent.ie.
KEY PHRASES
Bully: Used to restart play when possession was unclear when play was stopped. Opposing players must tap sticks before they can play the ball.
Penalty stroke: A penalty is awarded when a defender commits a foul in the circle. If it prevented a goal, the penalty stroke is taken by a single attacker in the circle, 6.4 metres from the goal.
Autopath: If a player is fouled, they just have to stop the ball and they can take the free themselves. If any of the opposition players are within five metres, they can’t tackle the player taking the free.
If they do tackle within five metres, they will be handed a green or yellow card and could end up on the bench.
Long corner: If the ball hits a defender’s stick and goes over the backline, this is a free hit to the attacking team.
Penalty flick: A deliberate foul in the circle or when the defender stops the ball within the goal line.
Backstick: Players can’t use the rounded part of their hockey stick and must use the flat part all the time.
Obstruction: It’s important not to lead with the body towards the opposition. A player has to lead with the ball and a player must not shield the ball or back into someone with their body.
Offside: Well, there isn’t one. Those who’ve been confused over that soccer rule for years may find solace in that. There is no offside rule because offside in hockey does not exist.
Rolling sub: This is a high intensity game, so players roll on and off the field with four minutes off and seven minutes on.
MEET THE TEAM
Ayeisha McFerran
Position: Keeper
Age: 22
Caps: 76
Club: University of Louisville
GRACE O'FLANAGAN
Position: Keeper
Age: 29
Caps: 34
Club: Railway Union
ZOE WILSON
Position: Defence
Age: 21
Caps: 76
Club: Belfast Harlequins
ELENA TICE
Position: Defence
Age: 20
Caps: 71
Club: UCD
YVONNE O'BYRNE
Position: Defence
Age: 26
Caps: 116
Club: Cork Harlequins
HANNAH MATTHEWS
Position: Defence
Age: 27
Caps: 111
Club: Loreto
MEGAN FRAZER
Position: Midfield/Defence
Age: 27
Caps: 131
Club: Mannheimer (Germany)
SHIRLEY McCAY
Position: Midfield
Age: 30
Caps: 270
Club: Pegasus
GILLIAN PINDER
Position: Midfield
Age: 26
Caps: 140
Club: Pembroke
ROISIN UPTON
Position: Midfield
Age: 24
Caps: 43
Club: Cork Harlequins
LIZZIE COLVIN
Position: Midfield
Age: 28
Caps: 163
Club: Belfast Harlequins
ALISON MEEKE
Position: Midfield
Age: 27
Caps: 117
Club: Loreto
NICCI DALY
Position: Midfield
Age: 30
Caps: 166
Club: Loreto
CHLOE WATKINS
Position: Midfield/Forward
Age: 26
Caps: 197
Club: Bloemendaal
ANNA O'FLANAGAN
Position: Forward
Age: 28
Caps: 171
Club: Pinoke (Holland)
DEIRDRE DUKE
Position: Forward
Age: 26
Caps: 106
Club: UCD
NIKKI EVANS
Position: Forward
Age: 28
Caps: 166
Club: UHC Hamburg
KATIE MULLAN
Position: Forward
Age: 24
Caps: 154
Club: UCD
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'We're here to win it - we've got the talent and the spirit' - Irish stars ready to create sporting history
- 'It’s just incredible' - Ireland coach Shaw says his hockey heroes are already Irish sporting legends
- Holland spot on to beat Australia and set up World Cup final date with Ireland