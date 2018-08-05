One of the greatest chapters in Irish sport could be written today when Ireland face the mighty Holland in the World Cup final in London.

Ireland v Holland, World Cup final: What time, what channel? Everything you need to know

Here is everything you need to know.

What is it?

It's the women''s hockey World Cup final. No, that is not fake news. Ireland are in a World Cup final.

When is it?

4.30 today

How can I watch it?

Coverage starts at 4.05 on RTE or 4.0 on BT Sports. If you are not near a TV, follow our live blog on Independent.ie.

KEY PHRASES

Bully: Used to restart play when possession was unclear when play was stopped. Opposing players must tap sticks before they can play the ball.

Penalty stroke: A penalty is awarded when a defender commits a foul in the circle. If it prevented a goal, the penalty stroke is taken by a single attacker in the circle, 6.4 metres from the goal.

Autopath: If a player is fouled, they just have to stop the ball and they can take the free themselves. If any of the opposition players are within five metres, they can’t tackle the player taking the free.

If they do tackle within five metres, they will be handed a green or yellow card and could end up on the bench.

Long corner: If the ball hits a defender’s stick and goes over the backline, this is a free hit to the attacking team.

Penalty flick: A deliberate foul in the circle or when the defender stops the ball within the goal line.

Backstick: Players can’t use the rounded part of their hockey stick and must use the flat part all the time.

Obstruction: It’s important not to lead with the body towards the opposition. A player has to lead with the ball and a player must not shield the ball or back into someone with their body.

Offside: Well, there isn’t one. Those who’ve been confused over that soccer rule for years may find solace in that. There is no offside rule because offside in hockey does not exist.

Rolling sub: This is a high intensity game, so players roll on and off the field with four minutes off and seven minutes on.

MEET THE TEAM

Ayeisha McFerran

Position: Keeper

Age: 22

Caps: 76

Club: University of Louisville

McFerran: “As soon as the whistle is blown I try to narrow their angle or gauge what they’ll do. I can be aggressive or hold back and I love putting pressure on the forward.” Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

GRACE O'FLANAGAN

Position: Keeper

Age: 29

Caps: 34

Club: Railway Union

4 August 2018; Ireland goalkeepers Ayeisha McFerran, left, and Grace OFlanagan celebrate after the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals semi-final match between Ireland and Spain at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

ZOE WILSON

Position: Defence

Age: 21

Caps: 76

Club: Belfast Harlequins

29 July 2018; Zoe Wilson of Ireland under pressure from Suzy Petty of England during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between England and Ireland at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, QE Olympic Park in London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

ELENA TICE

Position: Defence

Age: 20

Caps: 71

Club: UCD

29 July 2018; Ayeisha McFerran and Elena Tice of Ireland acknowledge the crowd after the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between England and Ireland at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, QE Olympic Park in London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

YVONNE O'BYRNE

Position: Defence

Age: 26

Caps: 116

Club: Cork Harlequins

29 July 2018; Yvonne OByrne of Ireland battles for possession with Alex Danson of England during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between England and Ireland at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, QE Olympic Park in London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

HANNAH MATTHEWS

Position: Defence

Age: 27

Caps: 111

Club: Loreto

4 August 2018; Hannah Matthews of Ireland in action during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals semi-final match between Ireland and Spain at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

MEGAN FRAZER

Position: Midfield/Defence

Age: 27

Caps: 131

Club: Mannheimer (Germany)

29 July 2018; Megan Frazer of Ireland has a shot on goal during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between England and Ireland at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, QE Olympic Park in London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

SHIRLEY McCAY

Position: Midfield

Age: 30

Caps: 270

Club: Pegasus

29 July 2018; Shirley McCay of Ireland reacts during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between England and Ireland at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, QE Olympic Park in London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

GILLIAN PINDER

Position: Midfield

Age: 26

Caps: 140

Club: Pembroke

Ireland’s Gillian Pinder celebrates scoring the winning goal in sudden death of the shootout

ROISIN UPTON

Position: Midfield

Age: 24

Caps: 43

Club: Cork Harlequins

2 August 2018; Roisin Upton of Ireland celebrates scoring her penalty in the shootout during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Quarter-Final match between Ireland and India at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

LIZZIE COLVIN

Position: Midfield

Age: 28

Caps: 163

Club: Belfast Harlequins

Ireland's Lizzie Colvin. Photo: Sportsfile

ALISON MEEKE

Position: Midfield

Age: 27

Caps: 117

Club: Loreto

NICCI DALY

Position: Midfield

Age: 30

Caps: 166

Club: Loreto

22 March 2015; Nicci Daly, Ireland. Ireland v Canada - World Hockey League 2 Final, National Hockey Stadium, UCD, Belfield, Dublin. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

CHLOE WATKINS

Position: Midfield/Forward

Age: 26

Caps: 197

Club: Bloemendaal

2 August 2018; Chloe Watkins of Ireland celebrates scoring the winning penalty in the shootout during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Quarter-Final match between Ireland and India at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

ANNA O'FLANAGAN

Position: Forward

Age: 28

Caps: 171

Club: Pinoke (Holland)

Anna O’Flanagan celebrates victory over Spain in yesterday’s World Cup semi-final and, above, the players sing ‘Ireland’s Call’ before the game. Photo: Getty Images

DEIRDRE DUKE

Position: Forward

Age: 26

Caps: 106

Club: UCD

Deirdre Duke celebrates scoring her second and Ireland’s third goal against the USA in the Women’s Hockey World Cup. Photo: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

NIKKI EVANS

Position: Forward

Age: 28

Caps: 166

Club: UHC Hamburg

Nikki Evans' hat-trick got Ireland off to a dream start in Valencia yesterday

KATIE MULLAN

Position: Forward

Age: 24

Caps: 154

Club: UCD

21 July 2018; Katie Mullan of Ireland during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between Ireland and USA at Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

Online Editors