Sport Hockey

Sunday 5 August 2018

Ireland v Holland, World Cup final: Graham Shaw's side trailing in London

Anna O’Flanagan of Ireland in action
Anna O’Flanagan of Ireland in action
Irish supporters await the team's arrival
Anna O'Flanagan, centre, celebrates victory with team-mates after a sudden death penalty shootout against Spain

Ireland are aiming to write a glorious chapter in our sporting history when Graham Shaw's side take on Holland in the women's hockey World Cup final today at 4.30pm.

 

