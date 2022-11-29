Ireland through to Nations Cup semi-finals after win over Pakistan

Ireland made it two wins from two in the FIH men’s Hockey Nations Cup in beating Pakistan 3-1 yesterday, having already defeated France on Monday, to progress to the semi-finals on Saturday.

Mark Tumilty’s team started a little slowly in the heat in Potchefstroom, South Africa, and Pakistan went in front in the first minute of the second quarter through Abdul Shahid. But Ireland hit back almost immediately through Conor Empey. Captain Seán Murray took a quick free and found Jeremy Duncan in the circle. Duncan passed first time to Empey (pictured), who levelled things up.

After the half-time break, Kyle Marshall picked out Murray, who, in turn, found Empey in the circle. Empey then squared for player of the match Benjamin Walker to give Ireland the lead. The speed of the move was what unlocked the Pakistan defence.

Ireland showed their experience in the final stages, winning two more penalty corners, the second of which Shane O’Donoghue converted.

“I thought that, at times, we played some really good hockey. At other times, it wasn’t so good, but the second goal was a fantastic team goal, which was really pleasing because it’s something we have worked on this past number of months,” said Tumilty.

Ireland’s final group game is tomorrow, against hosts South Africa, who also progress from Pool A.