Ireland star McFerran wins goalkeeper of the tournament award at Hockey World Cup

Ireland's Ayeisha McFerran was awarded the goalkeeper of the tournament award at the Womens Hockey World Cup after her side slipped to defeat against the Netherlands in London this afternoon.

Ireland were outclassed by the world number one side after a remarkable tournament that saw them defeat the United States, India and Spain en route to the final.

McFerran was central to Ireland's incredible journey, producing outstanding saves throughout the tournament, including a number of crucial saves in Ireland's two penalty shoot-out victories over India and Spain in the knock-out stages.

The Larne-native was presented with the goalkeeper of the tournament award at the medal ceremony after the final in London, where McFerran and the rest of the Irish squad also picked up their silver medals following their historic achievement.

Online Editors