Ireland's women's hockey team have qualified for the quarter-final of the World Cup with a famous victory over India in London this afternoon.

Ireland's women's hockey team have qualified for the quarter-final of the World Cup with a famous victory over India in London this afternoon.

Ireland qualify for the quarter-finals of the Hockey World Cup with historic victory over India

Ireland topped Pool B with their 1-0 victory, backing up their 3-1 win over the United States last Saturday.

Anna O'Flanagan's 13th-minute penalty corner put Pool B's lowest-ranked side through to the last eight after a second successive victory, meaning two of the world's top 10 sides will miss out after Sunday's final group games.

Graham Shaw's side will play their final group stage game against England on Sunday with their passage to the next stage already secured.

It was the first time in 16 years Ireland had qualified for the World Cup, and they are currently ranked 16th in the FIH World Rankings, seeing off 7th ranked United States and 10th ranked India to qualify for the knockout stage.

Additional reporting by PA.

Online Editors