Ireland fall to clinical Dutch in Women's Euro Hockey Championship opener

Anna O'Flanagan of Ireland in action against Stella van Gils of Netherlands during the Women's Euro Hockey Championships Pool A match at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Photo: Gerrit van Keulen/Sportsfile

The Ireland women's team fell to a 4-0 European Hockey Championship Pool A defeat to the Netherlands as three first half goals proved their undoing in front of a raucous home crowd at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final.

A double from Laurien Leurink along with goals from Caia van Maasakker and Frédérique Matla did the damage for the world number ones – who have lost just once in their last 100 fixtures and are reigning World, Euro and Pro League champions – showed their class in spades.

Inside 45 seconds, Margot van Geffen had fired the first warning shot but the Green Army responded quickly. Some sweet interplay at the head of the D saw Katie Mullan pick out Anna O’Flanagan and only for the faceguard of goalkeeper Josine Koning, Ireland would have had a shock lead.

The Dutch, however, capitalised on a loose defensive clearance in the ninth minute as Laura Nunnink pinched possession and drew a penalty stroke from Roisin Upton. Caia van Maasakker – in her 200th appearance – netted from the spot.

Moments later, Laurien Leurink got on the end of Felice Albers’ pull-back from the right and Ireland were two behind.

Ayeisha McFerran’s big boot limited the damage from a couple of Dutch corners but she could not keep out Frédérique Matla’s powerful corner as the hosts extended their lead to 3-0 by half-time.

The scoreline was compounded by a nasty head injury sustained by Lizzie Holden but she was thankfully able to take her place in the stands after being withdrawn from action.

Ireland were more compact in the third quarter with Hannah Matthews picking off numerous defensive interventions and McFerran sharp between the posts.

The fourth goal, though, did arrive with Leurink credited with the last touch after a goalmouth scramble. Ireland wanted to call for a video assessment, but the umpires deemed the request too late and so it was not referred upstairs.

Ireland are back in action on Monday at 11.30am (Irish time) against Scotland before finishing their group on Wednesday against Spain.

Netherlands: J Koning, M Pheninckx, L Leurink, M Keetels, C van Maasakker, F Matla, P Sanders, L Stam, M van Geffen, E de Goede, F Albers. Subs: S Koolen, M Verschoor, L Nunnink, S van Gils, I Kappelle, P Dicke, A Veenendaal.

Ireland: A McFerran, R Upton, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, N Carroll, H McLoughlin, L Holden, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan. Subs: M Carey, M Frazer, C Watkins, N Daly, H Matthews, D Duke, L Murphy

Umpires: L Delforge (Belgium), S Bockelmann (Germany).