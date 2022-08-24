Ireland claim record-breaking victory at EuroHockey Championship qualifiers with 19-goal win over Lithuania

Ireland ran up a record international 19-0 victory as they hammered Lithuania on the opening day of the men’s EuroHockey Championship qualifiers in Calais.

It outdid the 13-0 wins over Malta in 2002 and Fiji in 2013 as Luke Madeley netted four while there were hat tricks for Michael Robson, Jeremy Duncan, Jonny McKee and Ben Walker.

The stark difference in ability was apparent from the very first moments against a 61st ranked opposition fielding six debutants, averaging just nine caps per player.

A long Kyle Marshall overhead from tip-off landed on a Lithuanian foot, leading to a corner which Madeley dispatched with just 15 seconds on the clock.

It made for a sad mismatch but, with goal difference a potential factor later in this four-team tournament, Mark Tumilty’s side showed the required ruthlessness ahead of Thursday’s key game against France.

“I don’t think that scoreline is good for the game but we have to take into consideration in this tournament, there could be a lot of value on goal difference on Saturday morning,” Tumilty said afterwards.

“I am pleased we were clinical, executed some corners but apart from that, there is probably not a lot of value in it.”

Whether Ireland can land the one place at next summer’s Euros in Germany from this four-team tournament was always likely to depend on the outcome of their next fixture against France on Thursday (7pm, Irish time).

The world number 11 side have been superb in 2022, getting results against top sides like the Netherlands, India and Argentina recently.

Ireland - ranked 14th - are also on a good run of seven successive victories, albeit against lower rated opponents but Tumilty says the mood is ripe for a big result.

“It is time for this group to produce a performance. They have prepped well and know what is expected of them. We know there is a performance in there; corners will be a key area but we definitely have a good chance.”

After Madeley’s opener, three further goals followed in a 39-second spell before the end of the first quarter for a 4-0 advantage. Jeremy Duncan flicked home to start that run; skipper Sean Murray cracked home first time from a McKee assist and then McKee finished off a gorgeous interchange.

The second quarter proved harder to break through with just a Ben Walker reverse-stick effort adding to the tally - 5-0 at half-time.

The record came into view in the third quarter with seven arriving in that 15-minute stanza as Lithuania were reduced to the role of spectators as they barely laid a stick on Ireland. Walker got his second while Duncan polished off a hat trick with a pair of goals within 45 seconds of each other.

Madeley’s second corner goal, a solo peach from Daragh Walsh and set piece efforts from Michael Robson and McKee made it 12-0 with a full quarter remaining.

Madeley duly equaled the record with his third of the game and put Ireland over the total with eight minutes to go. Two more from Robson, one more each for McKee and Walker and a first international goal for Luke Witherow completed the 19.

Ireland: J Carr, L Madeley, J McKee, D Walsh, C Robson, K Marshall, S Murray, M McNellis, J Duncan, S Hyland, N Page

Subs: L Witherow, K O’Dea, N Glassey, M Robson, B Walker, J Lynch, M Ingram

Lithuania: N Andrasiunas, A Cesnulis, P Lakstauskas, A Burkot, M Pocevicius, R Stankevic, A Ridlauskas, A Jackevicius, J Bandziulis, E Ustinovicius

Subs: M Grubliauskas, P Sinkevicius, T Pabjianskas, I Balbatunovas