Ireland break record as they smash 11 past Belarus in European Championships

An incredible display of penalty corner conversion saw Ireland run up their biggest-ever win in the top tier of the European Championships, smashing Belarus 11-0 in Antwerp.

Roisin Upton started and finished the scoring three minutes from the start and the end of a romp as the Green Machine hit full force.

In so doing, they took out their frustrations of missing out on a result against England a day earlier in the most positive of fashions.

Anna O'Flanagan added a second in the first quarter and while there was the odd second quarter scare, Ireland were soon soaring to victory.

Two more Upton drag-flicks and two from Nikki Evans along with one each from Zoe Wilson and Beth Barr made it 8-0. O'Flanagan, Duke and Upton completed the rout.

It gives Ireland a shot to nothing against Germany – royalty at this level of competition – on Wednesday with a win earning them a first ever place in the continental championships, keeping alive fanciful hopes of winning the Olympic ticket on offer.

"It's a challenge the girls are really looking forward to," coach Sean Dancer said."England did a really good job blocking up the field on Germany [in their 1-1 draw], that shows there is a good way to get at Germany and we can hurt them from there. They will be tough but there is positive energy that we can put them under the pump."

The Irish men have the same equation; win against Germany on Tuesday (2.45pm, Irish time) and they will be in the semis. They will need a massive improvement, though, from their performances to date after a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands and a sropey 3-3 draw with Scotland.

Ireland: A McFerran, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, C Watkins, L Colvin, N Daly, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, A O'Flanagan, Z Wilson

Subs: R Upton, N Evans, G Pinder, B Barr, D Duke, A Meeke, L Murphy

Belarus: M Navitskaya, H Zhylevich, K Mitskevich, U Kasabutskaya, K Papkova, M Halinouskaya, S Bahushevich, N Silitskaya, N Syrayezhka, M Nikitsina, K Syddykava

Subs: N Shtsin, D Belbusava, X Efimencova, Y Kurhanskaya, V Skryba, V Sidarava

Umpires: Y Makar (CRO), C Martin-Schmets (BEL)

