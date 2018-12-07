Ireland first appearance at a Hockey World Cup in 28 years was ended today after a 4-2 defeat to England in Bhubaneswar, India.

Ireland bow out of the Hockey World Cup after 4-2 defeat to England

Australia 11-0 annihilation of China earlier today meant that Alexander Cox's men needed only a draw to advance from Pool B to the crossover to face New Zealand for a place in the last eight.

England will now face the Kiwis after they proved too strong for Ireland with China finishing in third spot and securing a crossover clash with France.

David Condon put England in front just before the end of the first quarter and Ireland survived to half time with the score at 1-0 and without registering a shot on target.

Four goals in four minutes lit up the third quarter, with Ireland's Chris Cargo equalising before Liam Ansell restored England's lead with a vicious backhand strike.

Shane O'Donoghue hit back for Ireland again from a penalty corner but parity didn't last long as James Galls’ deflected effort restored England's lead.

Ireland battled to find an equaliser but their elimination was confirmed with four seconds remaining when Mark Gleghorne fired home from a penalty corner.

Online Editors