'I’m really looking forward to another cycle' - Roisin Upton targeting big showing at Hockey World Cup

Ireland Field Hockey International and Olympian, Róisín Upton, at the launch of this year’s GOAL Mile, proudly partnered by AIB. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Their ticket is booked, their World Cup place secured, and after a year that didn’t quite hit the heights she’d hoped, Róisín Upton will nonetheless carry a bucketful of belief into 2022.

More than four months have passed since the Limerick player joined her Irish hockey teammates on the Olympic stage, their Games fizzling out after forgettable performances on the field, with an opening win over South Africa followed up by defeats to India, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain.

Just making it there, however, is an experience that’ll be remembered fondly.

“There’s mixed feelings about the Olympics,” she says. “The fact they went ahead is the overriding emotion and the relief (of that) but performance-wise, we were disappointed not to get out of our pool. The key will be taking lessons from the Olympics we can take into the World Cup.”

The team hasn’t yet got together to fully review where they fell short in Tokyo, given that they had just 12 weeks after the Games to prepare for October’s World Cup qualifiers in Pisa, Italy, where they secured a spot at next year’s showpiece event with victory over Wales.

“Our real focus was to continue doing what we’d been doing, to focus on getting players feeling good about themselves mentally,” says Upton.

Where does she feel they went wrong in those key pool games in Japan?

“One would be the pressure we put on ourselves with must-win games,” she says. “We’d targeted South Africa and India but we still had an opportunity to get to a quarter-final (by beating Britain). We could have approached that game differently.”

Nonetheless, it was a triumph in itself just to be part of the Games – the team’s second major championships in three years following a long drought before the 2018 World Cup that stretched back to 2002. A cluster of players called time on their international careers after Tokyo, and the current squad remains one very much in transition.

“It’s always difficult at the end of a cycle, the girls have definitely left big boots to fill,” says Upton.

The future of Irish hockey is a cause that’s long been closet to the 27-year-old’s heart, with Upton visiting countless schools in recent years in a bid to grow the game.

“I do feel a sense of responsibility. I certainly don’t take for granted the little bit of an audience I have these last few years. Going to different counties, you can see the excitement and it’s so exciting to see the sport grow.”

The best way of all to raise hockey’s profile, of course, is by recreating more World Cup magic on the pitch, and having been on an international break since October, with players currently released to their clubs, the squad will regroup in January to begin the build-up for a big year.

Ireland will host the women’s EuroHockey Championship qualifier event in August, with the winners making the top tier of European action in 2023, where there’s likely to be a raft of Olympic berths on offer. A good year in 2022 would as such set up their return to the Games in 2024, the journey there beginning in Dublin.

“Every opportunity we get to play in front of a home crowd is really exciting and we’re absolutely buzzing,” says Upton. “Our ranking will be crucial in qualifying for Paris.”

As the players enjoy some down time, which Upton says is “incredibly important” after the journey they completed in 2021, the batteries are steadily recharging.

“You’re exhausted after a five-year cycle with the Olympics so I feel great excitement going back to my club with girls I’ve been playing since the age of 10 or 11,” she says. “We have a World Cup to prepare for. I’m really looking forward to another cycle.”

