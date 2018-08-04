Sport Hockey

Saturday 4 August 2018

Holland spot on to beat Australia and set up World Cup final date with Ireland

Lidewij Welten of Netherlands is congratulated by Xan de Waard of Netherlands and Carlien Dirkse Van Den Heuvel of Netherlands
Holland booked a Hockey World Cup final date with surprise package Ireland by beating Australia on a penalty shoot-out in London.

Kelly Jonker rewarded Holland's first quarter superiority by smashing home after great work by Lidewij Welten.

Australia goalkeeper Rachael Lynch kept the Hockeyroos in contention with some excellent stops, and Georgina Morgan equalised seven minutes from time with her first penalty corner goal of the competition.

But Frederique Matla, Xan de Waard and Welten all scored for Holland in the ensuing shoot-out, while only Kristina Bates was on target for Australia.

The final takes place on Sunday after the third-place play-off, with Australia playing Spain.

Press Association

