Holland booked a Hockey World Cup final date with surprise package Ireland by beating Australia on a penalty shoot-out in London.

Holland spot on to beat Australia and set up World Cup final date with Ireland

Kelly Jonker rewarded Holland's first quarter superiority by smashing home after great work by Lidewij Welten.

Australia goalkeeper Rachael Lynch kept the Hockeyroos in contention with some excellent stops, and Georgina Morgan equalised seven minutes from time with her first penalty corner goal of the competition.

But Frederique Matla, Xan de Waard and Welten all scored for Holland in the ensuing shoot-out, while only Kristina Bates was on target for Australia.

The final takes place on Sunday after the third-place play-off, with Australia playing Spain.

