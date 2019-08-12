Fifteen players retained by new coach Sean Dancer for European Championships

New Ireland women's hockey head coach Sean Dancer has retained 15 of the World Cup silver medal-winning squad for next week's European Hockey Championships in Belgium.

Olympic qualification is on offer for the victors in Antwerp as Dancer’s squad prepare for Pool B encounters against Belarus, Germany and England.

"The Euro Hockey Championship is an excellent competition with Olympic qualification for the winner, this is a great challenge that our group is looking forward to," Dancer said.

Ireland squad: Ayeisha McFerran, Roisin Upton, Nicola Evans, Katie Mullan (captain), Elena Tice, Gillian Pinder, Shirley McCay, Bethany Barr, Chloe Watkins, Elizabeth Colvin, Nicola Daly, Elizabeth Murphy, Sarah Hawkshaw, Anna O’Flanagan, Hannah Matthews, Zoe Wilson, Deirdre Duke, Alison Meeke.

Ireland's European Championship fixtures:

Ireland v England, August 18, 11.15am

Ireland v Belarus, August 19, 3.45pm

Ireland v Germany, August 21, 12.15pm

