Eamonn Sweeney: 'There's something indomitable, something fierce about the Irish women's hockey team'

Take the conclusion of their Olympic qualifying play-off against Canada last Sunday. When the visitors scored their first three shots in the shoot-out and Ireland missed two of theirs it looked like obsequy time.

Canada now had four chances to go through to Tokyo. Once they scored or Ireland missed it was all over. Brienne Stairs, with the opportunity to make it 4-1 for Canada, brought the ball right up to the Irish keeper and sought a gap only for Ayeisha McFerran to make a block. First Canadian chance gone.

Then Beth Barr advanced and drilled a low shot under Canadian keeper Kaitlyn Williams. It was the most matter of fact finish possible but did it indicate remarkable coolness or just the freedom born of the knowledge that it might not matter anyway? Still, second Canadian chance gone.

You remembered McFerran's shoot-out heroics from last year's World Cup and hope glimmered. Shanlee Johnston bore down on goal and got a powerful shot away only for the Irish keeper to touch it over the top. Third Canadian chance gone.

Now the pressure really was on. Chloe Watkins did nothing to calm Irish nerves by taking the ball wide, ending up with her back to goal and Williams barring the way.

Yet one deft touch created a small opening and another saw her squeeze a shot through it to send things to sudden death. It seemed hard to beat that finish for sheer sangfroid but we'd seen nothing yet.

It must have been a tough minute or so for Roisin Upton. She'd missed the third Irish penalty, failing to get a shot off inside the prescribed eight seconds. Had Canada scored their fourth or fifth shots it would have seemed a fatal mistake.

Yet now, with the order of penalties reversed, the Limerick woman had been granted not just a reprieve but an opportunity for immediate redemption.

There was one small problem. Upton's wrist was aching and she'd had problems gripping her stick during the game. In fact the wrist was broken, though she wouldn't realise that until it was x-rayed on Monday.

She apparently regarded her pain as a minor consideration. But as Upton approached the goal, Williams advanced and collided with her, sending the Irish player stumbling.

She managed to regain her balance, prevent the ball crossing the end-line and, with time about to expire, whip a shot into the goal from an almost impossible angle.

Upton's was such an extraordinary finish there was a kind of inevitability about subsequent proceedings.

Even Canada probably knew the jig was up. Amanda Woodcroft had beaten McFerran earlier on in the shoot-out but this time the keeper presented such an imposing barrier the Canadian couldn't shoot in time. Ireland were in the Olympics for the first time ever.

It was the most unlikely of comebacks, one which burnishes the legend of a team whose World Cup run last summer seemed such a glorious and unexpected bonus. There was something almost dream-like back then about the way unfancied Ireland survived two nerve-shredding shoot-outs to become the country's first ever World Cup finalists.

Had the team failed to qualify for the Olympics, those heroics might have seemed a glorious one-off. Over the past year the team have had to cope with an unaccustomed weight of public expectation. These days the nation is paying attention.

Four years ago Ireland lost an Olympic play-off to China in Valencia. They had 61 per cent of the possession that day and a penalty corner count of 14-4 in their favour, were unlucky to have a Watkins goal disallowed and led the penalty shoot-out before eventually losing it to a team ranked seven places above them in the world.

That kind of defeat can crush a side. Instead Ireland adopted the Scarlett O'Hara 'As God is my witness I'll never be hungry again. Tomorrow is another day', attitude to adversity.

They have overcome the loss of coach Graham Shaw who quit to manage New Zealand back in March.

Into the breach stepped Australian Sean Dancer, who'd previously been assistant coach in New Zealand. The disruption wasn't ideal but neither is playing with a broken wrist.

Their ability to overcome the odds has won this team a firm place in the national affection.

They were voted 2018 RTE Team of the Year by the public, ahead of the Grand Slam winning rugby side, and both of last weekend's play-off games were watched by capacity 6,000 attendances at Energia Park (the old Donnybrook rugby ground.)

This was a record crowd for hockey in Ireland and the spectators all paid full price. By comparison, the recent 5,328 record crowd at the women's football team's meeting with the Ukraine owed much to cut-price and free tickets.

The match also drew a peak viewing audience of 379,000 which is a massive achievement for a minority sport.

It's over 100,000 more than the peak audience for the All-Ireland football final on Sky while the average viewing figure for Super 8 football games on RTE was just 344,000. Something big is happening here.

Up until the shoot-out, the audience had not exactly been rewarded with scintillating drama. The two games were pretty hard tack at times with the players not helped by a cloudburst of apocalyptic proportions on Saturday.

Ireland can remind you of Jack Charlton's football teams, founded on defensive strength and progressing by penalties. Yet what team has been loved more than those from the Charlton era?

There is something in the national character which will always value doggedness and courage above flashier and more glamorous virtues.

The gritty nature of the hockey triumphs only adds to their appeal.

It's unfair to stereotype the team as a defensive outfit.

They showed a different side in this year's European Championships, where they scored 18 goals in five games, a total surpassed only by winners Holland, and finished fifth, having been unlucky to be edged out in the group stages after a 1-1 draw with eventual runners-up Germany.

Upton, Barr and Anna O'Flanagan all finished among the tournament's leading goalscorers.

All the same, the fluid skilful play of the Dutch when they beat Ireland 6-0 in the World Cup final was an eye-opener after the comparatively dour fare in Ireland's quarter and semi-finals. Germany's 9-0 and Australia's 9-2 play-off wins over Italy and Russia respectively and India's thrilling 6-5 victory over the USA put our struggles to get past Canada, who haven't made the Olympics since 1992, into perspective. Ireland's virtues are artisanal ones, our most important player a stopper rather than a creator.

Yet what a colossal presence Ayeisha McFerran is between the posts. Named best goalkeeper at the World Cup, she exuded an air of invincibility when shutting out Canada over two scoreless games in Dublin and ultimately undoing them in the shoot-out - as she'd undone India and Spain in the big tournament last summer. The 23-year-old Larne woman has become one of the most impressive performers in Irish sport, her international standing underlined by a move to crack Dutch League outfit Kampong after a stellar college career with the University of Louisville.

Watching her in action last weekend was like watching Faf de Klerk in the Rugby World Cup, you felt safe in the knowledge that in any given situation she would do the right thing.

There's something monumentally reassuring about McFerran and something enormously inspiring about a team which is making hockey lovers out of us all.

Ireland face an uphill battle in the Olympics against the likes of world top-three ranked Holland, Australia and Argentina.

Yet in the past 12 months they have reached the World Cup final, drawn with world number four Germany, defeated a Spanish team which beat Australia and risen to number eight in the world rankings.

No team from this country will receive more attention, be loaded with more expectation or followed with more fervour in Tokyo.

That's a triumph in itself and any team which draws Ireland in the Olympics will face a side with an almost uncanny ability to leave it all on the pitch. It's also one with a bright future as McFerran, Upton, Barr and captain Katie Mullen are among the eight squad members aged 25 or under.

This is an Irish team we can all be proud of. Bring on the rest of the world.

