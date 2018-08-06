Sport Hockey

Monday 6 August 2018

16 pictures to savour from Ireland's memorable march to the World Cup final

The Ireland team and coaching staff celebrate with their medals after the Women's Hockey World Cup Final match between Ireland and Netherlands at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
The Ireland team and coaching staff celebrate with their medals after the Women's Hockey World Cup Final match between Ireland and Netherlands at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

After a memorable tournament, sit back and enjoy these images from Ireland's march to the final of the women's hockey World Cup.

The Ireland team and coaching staff celebrate with their medals after the Women's Hockey World Cup Final match between Ireland and Netherlands at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
The Ireland team and coaching staff celebrate with their medals after the Women's Hockey World Cup Final match between Ireland and Netherlands at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
5 August 2018; Zoe Wilson of Ireland celebrates their silver medal with teammates after the Women's Hockey World Cup Final match between Ireland and Netherlands at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
5 August 2018; The Ireland team celebrate with their silver medals after the Women's Hockey World Cup Final match between Ireland and Netherlands at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
5 August 2018; Yvonne OByrne of Ireland celebrates with family and friends after the Women's Hockey World Cup Final match between Ireland and Netherlands at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
4 August 2018; Chloe Watkins, left, and Anna O'Flanagan of Ireland celebrates victory with team-mates after a sudden death penalty shootout during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals semi-final match between Ireland and Spain at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
4 August 2018; Ireland goalkeepers Ayeisha McFerran, left, and Grace OFlanagan celebrate after the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals semi-final match between Ireland and Spain at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
4 August 2018; Ireland players celebrate their victory after a sudden death penalty shootout during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals semi-final match between Ireland and Spain at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
2 August 2018; Ireland head coach Graham Shaw celebrates with Kathryn Mullan following the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Quarter-Final match between Ireland and India at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
2 August 2018; Ireland players celebrate with goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran after their victory in a penalty shootout during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Quarter-Final match between Ireland and India at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
29 July 2018; Ireland players acknowledge the crowd before the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between England and Ireland at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, QE Olympic Park in London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
29 July 2018; Ireland players acknowledge the crowd on a lap of honour after the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between England and Ireland at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, QE Olympic Park in London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
26 July 2018; Ireland players celebrate their side's victory in the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between Ireland and India at Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
26 July 2018; Nicola Evans of Ireland celebrates her side's victory in the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between Ireland and India at Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
26 July 2018; Ireland players celebrate their side's victory in the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between Ireland and India at Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
26 July 2018; Nicola Evans of Ireland, centre, celebrates her side's opening goal scored by Anna O'Flanagan during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between Ireland and India at Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile
21 July 2018; Ireland players celebrate following the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Group B match between Ireland and USA at Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Park, London, England. Photo by Craig Mercer/Sportsfile

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport