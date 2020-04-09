Hockey Ireland opts to declare national leagues 'null and void'

Hockey Ireland has declared the national EY Hockey League "null and void" due to the volume of outstanding matches in both the men's and women's competitions.

All action was called to a halt on March 12 with the governing body convening a working group to decide the next course of action with no provisions for an abandoned season.

With no games likely for the foreseeable future, the top tier and the EYHL Division 2 were both knocked on the head with the EY Champions Trophy also cancelled.

Lisnagarvey's Jonny Bell had called on the working group to give more time to allow the leagues to be completed on the pitch. But it was deemed that too many games were left to determine "a fair final ranking by mathematical or other method".

'Garvey were leading the men's competition by five points with two games in hand but they still had seven fixtures to fulfil.

The women's division, meanwhile, was shaping up for a classic run-in with four sides in contention with four rounds to be played. It leaves the destination of the European spots on offer unclear with Hockey Ireland's competitions' committee set to discuss the matter in due course.

No "automatic" promotion or relegation will take place but options to "expand" the EYHL are also being explored. To this end, eight of the women's EYHL Division 2 clubs have already proposed a change in format to make their league a "full-season" competition.

Currently, these teams play 10 to 12 games in the national second tier but are also required to play full seasons in their provincial leagues. The proposal would see these clubs withdrawn from the regional leagues and play in a 10-team league with a simpler promotion/relegation set-up than the current play-off system.

This season's cup competitions could still see semi-finals and finals early next season, if time allows.

Irish Independent