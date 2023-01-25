| 5.8°C Dublin

Head of French pro handball league resigns after pleading guilty to child corruption and child pornography charges

Bruno Martini (52) removed from role as fresh sporting scandal hits France ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics

John Leicester

The head of France's professional handball league resigned on Wednesday after pleading guilty to child corruption and child pornography charges — the country's latest sports scandal before it hosts next year's Paris Olympics.

In a plea deal reached with prosecutors and signed off by a Paris court, Bruno Martini was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence, his lawyer, Elie Dottelonde said.

