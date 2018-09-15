Paul and Gary O'Donovan have revealed they warmed up for their World Championship success with a night on the town that resulted in a member of a rival team pulling out of the race because he was "too hungover".

'He was buckled' - O'Donovan brothers reveal night on the town with rivals set them up for world glory

The Cork brothers created history in Bulgaria by securing the gold medal in the World Championship lightweight double skulls when they finished strongly ahead of Italy and Belgium.

The O'Donovan brothers claim that a night out on the town in Plovdiv was what set them up for 'the best strokes we ever pulled in our lives'! #RTESport pic.twitter.com/nSyr9Duswp — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 15, 2018

Before the race, Norway had to replace Kristoffer Brun who was struck down with a fever, according to reports in Norway.

Speaking to RTE, the O'Donovans lightheartedly revealed an alternative reason as to Brun's absence.

"It was an awful catastrophe for the Norwegians, one of them got sick and they had to make a substitution last night," said Gary.

"We were out on the town with them and said, 'you know, big day tomorrow, we need to be on form'. We headed away early, about 2am," added Paul.

"We met the Norwegians on the way in and they said by 3am Kristoffer was buckled and it was best to make the substitution then early this morning. He was still hungover."

Online Editors