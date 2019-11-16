Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has offered a rare public comment on his health, after insisting the secrecy surrounding the condition of the seven-time former Formula One world champion is at his own request.

'He is in the best of hands' - Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna gives update on former Formula One champion

Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered serious brain injuries during a fall while skiing in December 2013.

Ahead of the sixth anniversary of Schumacher’'s accident, Corinna spoke to She Mercedes magazine as she clarified her husband's desire for privacy.

"He is in the best of hands right now and we are doing everything we can to help him," she said. "Try to understand that we follow Michael's desire to keep his health a secret.

"You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him.

"Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

Schmacher is reported to have undergone "secret tests" at a Paris hospital in September, but details on the treatment he received was not released.

