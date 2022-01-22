‘He has X-factor’– What it’s like to face Kieran Donaghy on the basketball court

Kieran Donaghy stands on the cusp of glory in basketball’s National Cup final today, 14 years since he last won the sport’s showpiece with his previous hometown team, Tralee Tigers.

The Kerry legend has become better known for his footballing exploits, securing four All Ireland medals and three All Stars during his Kingdom career.

But what should viewers expect to see from ‘Star’ when they tune in to see him take on Neptune on the court with Tralee Warriors today?

One man who knows is Warriors coach, John Dowling, who was a 17-year-old spectator in the National Basketball Arena when Donaghy lifted the cup in 2008.

Dowling, who also faced him in county league games, describes a “frightening competitor,” even if he may not seem that way on paper.

“If you looked at his stats and didn’t know who he was, you would say, ‘he’s only going to come in and play 10 to 12, 22 or however many minutes,’” Dowling explains. “You’d say, ‘he can’t really shoot it, he’ll grab a few rebounds. And from a scoring point of view, we don’t need to worry about him’.

“But then you have his name, he has the X-factor. There’s a great confidence when he’s playing with you and the other team has to worry about him.”

Dowling, who has led Warriors to their first cup final in his maiden year in charge, describes an infectious enthusiasm and praises what Donaghy is “able to get out of his own team-mates”.

“Even though he’s had limited training with us this year when he comes in, he raises the level of everybody,” he adds. “He never stops. He might be driving down from Armagh or wherever and he will ring. You know you’ll be on the phone for three-quarters of an hour. He’ll be like, ‘How’s training going? What are we doing next week?’

“If you close your eyes, you’d think you were talking to a 17-year-old who was just starting off his basketball career, and that’s how he plays on the court.”

How does the 38-year-old describe his own basketball game?

“Probably a bit like Dennis Rodman,” Donaghy laughs. “Just trying to grab 15 rebounds and score two points, play good defence and give good energy to my team-mates. That is kind of what I’m about. I leave the scoring. We’ve plenty of scorers on our squad and I just make sure I do all the intangibles around the place.

“I’ll be making sure we’re trying to grab rebounds in the arena. We’re not overly used to playing in those style of hoops in Ireland. I think there’ll be a lot of long rebounds.”

Inevitably, the cross over between basketball and Gaelic games arises.

Templeogue point guard, Lawrence ‘Puff’ Summers, who has faced the Warriors forward in the Super League, has a unique perspective. The American has encountered many dual stars since he first came to Ireland to play with Liam McHale’s Ballina side 15 years ago.

“On the court, Donaghy is not like a typical GAA player who just uses his force to barrel his way through everybody,” Summers describes.

“Instead, he’s a basketball player first, and the way he thinks about the game is 100pc like a basketball player. He is strategic by looking for mismatches and trying to take advantage of them.”

Donaghy’s football experience has helped him on the court.

“Your high-fielding, and your robustness underneath a ball in football is hugely beneficial. It’s the reason why I would have been the top rebounder in the league over the last five or six years,” Donaghy adds.

“That physical nature is never a problem for a GAA player in basketball.”

The Tralee man laments never representing Ireland at senior level despite making a provisional squad for last year’s European Small Nations Championships. But seeing how his Warriors team-mate Eoin Quigley fared at the Euros provides perspective.

“Quigley is so versatile and that makes him in my eyes one of the best Irish players in the league. When I see the lack of minutes that he got, it puts my mind at ease that I wouldn’t have made the final squad anyway.”

Victory over five-time winners Neptune with Tralee Warriors, who were set up just six year ago, would be an endorsement for Donaghy’s dual approach. Both he and Warriors captain Fergal O’Sullivan run The Crossover Academy, coaching children both basketball and football skills.

Donaghy has also encouraged his own daughters in both codes, and hopes to give his six-year-old, Lola Rose, something to cheer today after losing Munster SFC final with Austin Stacks.

“Last week I said to Lola Rose, ‘We could lose again next week, that’s just what happens,’ to get across to her that you have to get used to losing before you learn to really win.”

All the same, only one result will do.

Tralee Warriors v Neptune, Live TG4 YouTube, 6.0 & deferred TG4, 7.45