Hannah Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘We have great faith in Mark Ingle as he’s already won three cups for DCU Mercy’

We always trust our coach, Mark Ingle, but we have even greater faith in him for Sunday’s National Cup final as he has already won three for DCU Mercy.

That record fills us with confidence when facing Glanmire, and his approach impressed the Dublin men’s and ladies’ footballers so much they sought his help in the past.

Mark also led the club to cup victory before over our opponents in 2018, when they were going for five-in-a-row, but he is the first to warn us not to get ahead of ourselves.

He has been reminding us to “keep a cool head” all year and another piece of his advice has been stuck in my head this week.

He often tells us, “you’re never going to play with the exact same team again. Some players will always drop off. Just go out and play the best you can when you can.”

It’s especially true this season when Covid can turn your plans upside down.

The dreaded virus disrupted both teams’ preparations for our semi-final against Waterford and that probably showed on the court.

Even though we were missing a few players in the run-up to it, we still managed to get the win and ultimately that can’t be a bad thing.

Thankfully, Maeve Phelan was available for that game against Waterford as she’s done one hell of a job for us this season.

When she joined DCU Mercy with me a few years ago Mark promised her that he would turn her into a good point guard.

Between Mark’s coaching and the experience of big games like this she will soon be one of the best guards in the country.

I visited the National Basketball Arena already this week and the thought, “we’re playing here on Sunday” kept coming to mind.

I was there to try my hand at co-commentary for the All-Ireland schools' finals online stream, and my friend, Conor Meany, was showing me the ropes.

It was interesting to do but also to see some good schools’ basketball return to the arena – the evenly matched games reminded me of DCU Mercy’s last encounter with Glanmire.

Even though we lost that game by just three points in Cork last November, it was a great game.

They won’t be an easy opponent as they boast a very good starting five, with Áine McKenna, who is playing at her best, and Ireland international Claire Melia amongst their number.

I’m not mad about New Year’s resolutions but they do at least mean I have been kept busy in my job as a nutritionist in January.

With a big occasion like the cup final ahead, that has been no bad thing either.

Let’s hope Mark’s advice can lead us to the promised land.

