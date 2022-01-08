Hannah Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘We hadn't watched a game in person since 2020 - it was nice to see a semi-final’

Glanmire's Claire Melia in action against Brunell's Shannon Ryan during their cup semi-final at Cork's Neptune Stadium. Photo by: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

IT was nice to watch a game of basketball for once.

My team-mates Megan Connolly, Nicole Clancy and I drove down to Cork yesterday so we could catch Glanmire beat Brunell in last night’s National Cup semi-final.

We realised on the trip south that we hadn’t seen a game in person since 2020, before the pandemic brought the world to a halt.

And it was a good one in Neptune Stadium yesterday. We learned that Glanmire will be a tough opponent for whoever wins our semi-final with Waterford today.

Claire Melia justified winning the Player of the Month award for the past three months by shooting 13 points in their victory yesterday.

But they did not have it easy, as Brunell’s 6ft 5in forward, Shannon Ryan, kept them honest by hitting 28 as Glanmire won by just 10 points.

To allow the cup to go ahead is very important for the game here, so postponing all last weekend’s Super League games after multiple Covid cases was probably wise.

It also meant an extended Christmas break, which our tired bodies welcomed after half a season hitting the court hard.

Well, I say that a rest is mostly needed for myself because I’m ‘old,’ and I probably need the downtime more than other players!

Over the break, we began training around noon so we could prepare for our important 12.30pm semi-final today as usually our games are much later.

Speaking as a nutritionist, the early start also poses another problem.

You usually want to eat your last big meal three hours before tip-off, so that means a good breakfast this morning, which is a challenge as we’re unsure what is on offer in our hotel.

On the journey down, Nicole joked about having a full-Irish breakfast beforehand, but if you have a fry-up and you play unbelievably, I won’t tell you not to. You just better shoot 20 points.

In any case, it’s important to keep the game-day routine the same and especially against Waterford today.

We lost to them last month but we were down a few players due to Covid so it will be a completely different encounter in Cork this afternoon.

Their American, Rachel Thompson, is one of the best players in the league but we will have to play a really solid defence against them all to succeed.

Win or lose, we will be hanging around tomorrow anyway as our senior team-mates, Rachel Brennan and Ciara Mulligan, are also playing for DCU Mercy in the Under-20s semi-finals.

Hopefully, we can give them a boost beforehand.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

TODAY

Women's Cup semi-final – DCU Mercy v WIT Waterford Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 12.30.

Men's Cup semi-final – Éanna v Warriors, Neptune Stadium, 4.0; Neptune v Maree, Neptune Stadium, 6.0.

IWA Cup semi-final – Limerick Celtics v Killester WBC, Neptune Stadium, 10.0.

Women's Division 1 Cup semi-finals – Swords Thunder v Templeogue, Parochial Hall, 9.30; Limerick Sport Huskies v NUIG Mystics, Parochial Hall, 12.20.

Presidents' Cup semi-finals – Drogheda Wolves v IT Carlow Basketball, Parochial Hall, 3.10; UCC Demons v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Parochial Hall, 6.0.

SUNDAY

U-20 Men’s National Cup semi-finals ­– UCC Blue Demons v Ballincollig, Neptune Stadium, 10.0; UCD Marian v KCYMS, Neptune Stadium, 12.0.

IWA Cup semi-final – Rebel Wheelers v Clonaslee WBC, Neptune Stadium, 2.0. POSTPONED

U-20 Women’s National Cup, Brunell v Portlaoise Panthers, Parochial Hall, 11.0; Waterford Wildcats v DCU Mercy, Parochial Hall, 2.0.