Hannah Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘Our coach always reminds us that once a team steps out on the court, they’re no longer your friends’

DCU Mercy's Hannah Thornton congratulates Glanmire players after their National Cup final last January. The two teams face each other again in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Although I did not play a single second, I am still buzzing today from our win over Killester in the Champions Trophy play-off quarter-finals last Sunday.

I thought I didn’t have a role on the sidelines after the first few games following knee surgery, but I think my words of encouragement from the bench have been a help to the girls.

They have been going so well they deserve that support.

Afterall, I have all this energy that I’m not using so I may as well use it to cheer the girls on.

Killester also brought vocal supporters to our gym, which spurred us on to victory as we wanted to show them, as much as anyone else, what we could do.

My heart was in my mouth during that wild game as when you’re on the sidelines you see too much. That’s not a problem when you’re playing.

We came back from 12 points down and the lead swapped several times before we edged our way into the semi-finals by just three points.

Rachel Huijsdens, who shot 22 points, is one of the best players in the country and has been finally getting into her grove in the last four games.

But I think our impenetrable defence, with Megan Connolly and Nicole Clancy pressuring the ball, really helped contain Killester.

Their coach Karl Kilbride announced that he was stepping down as head coach after the game.

He’s done great things for women’s basketball and Killester, so wishing him the best with his next coaching role.

We now face Glanmire for the fourth time this season in Sunday’s semi-final.

It will be a tough game against a team that only lost a game twice this season – both times when they were without star performer Claire Melia.

We will be outnumbered by their supporters who tend to cheer their team, rather than jeer the opposition.

As Ireland is very small you tend to befriend a lot of people on opposing teams, as is the case for Claire and I this weekend.

Although, our coach Mark Ingle always reminds us that once a team steps out on the court, they’re no longer your friends. You can only be friends again afterwards.

I’ve been keeping a training diary as my knee continues to recover because it’s a big confidence boost to look back on when you’re trying to get back on the court.

I still go to the girls’ training, even if I can’t do much, because I like to be their see what’s going on and have the chats as well.

I enjoy joining in as the end of the season is nearly upon us so we need to make the most of the time left.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Men's Super League play-off semi-final

Ballincollig v Neptune, Ballincollig Community School, 4.0

Women's Division 1 League Cup semi-finals

NUIG Mystics v Templeogue, NUIG Kingfisher, 3.30

Ulster University v Portlaoise Panthers, UUJ, 5.0

Men's Division 1 semi-final

EJ Sligo All-Stars v IT Carlow, Mercy College, 7.30

SUNDAY

Men's Super League play-off semi-final

Éanna v Tralee Warriors, Coláiste Éanna, 3.0

Women's Champions Trophy semi-finals

Glanmire v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena, 2.0

Brunell v WIT Waterford Wildcats, Parochial Hall, 2.45

Men's Division 1 semi-final

Demons v Malahide, Mardyke Arena, 4.30