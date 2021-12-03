Hannah Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘Ioannis used to coach us. We wonder how many plays he remembers for the Cup game’

Ioannis Liapakis while on duty as Ireland women's assistant coach. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE game against Glanmire was good to watch last weekend, but unfortunately, we didn't win.

We can't really dwell on it because we have one of the most important games of the season with Liffey Celtics in the Cup quarter-final tomorrow, but there were positives to take.

Our two Americans were deadly.

Bailey Greenberg, who came from Philadelphia, was good finishing around the basket, while Alarie Mayze, from Texas, has a great ability to shoot threes. Sometimes she makes us wonder, 'wow, how did that go in?'

I think they have a great deal here as the two of them get their master’s degree in DCU paid for, while they play for us and do some coaching on the side.

They have come in through the Sports Changes Life programme – a foundation who have brought over lots of Americans to play with clubs in Ireland.

I feel nowadays it is way easier for Irish people to get over to play in the States with more exposure on social media and more connections there.

When I wanted to go to America around 2009, it was a different story.

Jerome Westbrooks, who originally came over from Chicago to play in Ireland in the 1980s, was a big help when I was searching for a place.

I played for one of Jerome's teams while in secondary school at Holy Faith Clontarf, and he gave my dad a load of American coaches' email addresses.

I had some tapes of all my Irish games on a DVD which my dad had to send to people in the post. That was your Twitter or Instagram highlights reel back then.

Through dad's efforts, I secured a place in a prep school for a year before I went to the University of Northern Colorado.

Read More

I sometimes think it would have been nice to have had another Irish person over there with me, like Alarie and Bailey have here now, but I always loved America so I was never daunted by it.

I was more worried about the massive step-up in training because even though they call you a 'student athlete,' the basketball really comes first.

Once I got used to that step-up from secondary school, I loved it.

Even though I went to a small D1 school – by American standards – our facilities were unbelievable as college sports over there are up there with the NBA or the WNBA.

Take for example Belfast's CJ Fulton, who started for Lafayette College against Duke University recently in the Duke's 9,000-seater arena.

It was surreal to watch an Irish person over there in that sort of venue, but it was so well deserved for him as he’s been lighting up scoreboards for so long here.

Speaking of college, I recently followed up on my degree in sports exercise science and general nutrition from the States, with a master's in sports nutrition from GMIT.

Some people thought I was mad when I had the graduation last week in Galway and then I came straight back up for training, but look, I have other tests on the court.

And a big one lies ahead against Liffey Celtics tomorrow.

Their coach, Ioannis Liapakis, used to also help with our side, DCU Mercy, so this week we have been wondering, 'how many plays does he still remember?'

I wasn't here when Ioannis was assistant coach with DCU, but I know him from the Ireland set-up, and he's a real good coach.

They also have Áine O'Connor and Sorcha Tiernan, who are also on the national team, and two formidable Americans.

We will hope our duo can match theirs.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Presidents’ National Cup Quarter-finals – Limerick Sport Eagles v Drogheda Wolves, UL Arena, 7.30.

SATURDAY

Men’s National Cup quarterfinals – NUIG Maree v UCD Marian, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, 5.0; DBS Éanna v Killorglin, Coláiste Éanna, 5.30; Killester v Neptune, IWA Clontarf, 7.0; Tralee Warriors v Moycullen, Tralee Sports Complex, 7.30.

Women’s National Cup quarterfinals – Trinity Meteors v Brunell, Trinity Sports Hall, 2.30; DCU Mercy v Liffey Celtics, DCU Arena, 3.0; Fr Mathews v WIT Waterford Wildcats, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0.

Presidents’ National Cup Quarter-finals – Tolka Rovers v IT Carlow Basketball, Tolka Sports Complex, 6.0; EJ Sligo All Stars v Limerick Celtics, Mercy College, 7.30; Fr Mathews v UCC Demons, Fr Mathews Arena, 7.45.

Division 1 National Cup quarterfinals – NUIG Mystics v Portlaoise Panthers, Claregalway Secondary School, 2.0; Limerick Sport Huskies v Limerick Celtics, UL Arena, 5.0; Swords Thunder v Marble City Hawks, ALSAA, 5.30; Templeogue v Tipperary Knights, Nord Anglia International School, 7.0.

SUNDAY

Women’s National Cup quarterfinals – Glanmire v IT Carlow, Mardyke Arena, 1.30.

Read More



