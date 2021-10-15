Hannah Thornton’s Basketball Diary: 'If Mark's not shouting at you, then you worry'

So much of basketball is about making decisions – and moving to DCU Mercy was the one of the best I've made in the past five years.

Although, I wasn't so sure at my first training session two years ago with our coach, Mark Ingle, who has a reputation as a tough manager.

I remember he was shouting at me and the first few times I thought, “oh God, what's he shouting at?” but then two minutes later I'd go, “oh, I understand it.”

He might be shouting but it's coming from a good place. It's encouragement and once you understand that, you'll be fine.

I've since learned if he's not shouting at you, then you worry!

You have to appreciate what Mark says because you know he's thought about it a lot. It's not said off the cuff.

Coaching is his full-time job, and you can see why Jim Gavin and the Dublin Ladies have asked him to help their teams.

I decided to make my move after a good chat with Mark, but my old school team-mate from Holy Faith Clontarf, Sarah Woods, was the big reason why I joined DCU.

I only played with her for the last season before Covid when we won the league with DCU Mercy, but we had so much fun.

She brought a level of dedication but, more importantly, fun – which you can sometimes lose in a Super League team where everything can become so serious.

One thing I always tell Sarah – and she hates me for saying it – is that she has a memory of a goldfish.

If she misses a shot, she forgets. She's not hung up about it because she'll make the next one – and she has helped me learn to forget about my hang-ups too.

Particularly, when it comes to my move.

Moving from my previous team Killester was big, because it was the club I had grown up with and I originally said to myself I'd never leave.

I joined Killester after my mum's friend brought the sport into my primary school and I only went because my mum wanted to make sure people were there.

But it was so fun, and Sarah helped me rediscover that original fun I had in the sport, which made a daunting switch way easier.

It feels more common for lads to move clubs than in the women's Super League, and I think it's because they're better at looking out for themselves.

As Sarah has joined our Division 1 side, we had to step up in her absence in our first league game against WIT Waterford Wildcats last weekend.

Our two new Americans were fab. Alarie Mayze shot 22 points and Bailey Greenberg scored 20 so we're definitely keeping them.

As I said, basketball is about making decisions, and that only becomes better after three or four games so hopefully that will improve for us soon.

Still, we had a 20-point win last Saturday. I'll take that any day.

I had to go to my physio for a bit of strapping on my knee on Wednesday as my patellar tendon, which is like the front part of your knee, is a bit delicate.

It doesn't help when you've to jump all the time on the court.

Ideally my knee needs a bit of rest, but we've rested for like over a year so I’ve had enough rest in the last year and a half.

I spent the last year finishing my Master's in applied sports and exercise nutrition during the lockdown but I didn't realise how much I'd miss basketball.

Thankfully, it's not a long wait until tomorrow afternoon's game against Trinity Meteors.

