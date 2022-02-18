Hannah Thornton's Basketball Diary: 'I was trying not to throw my crutch in frustration at not being able to contribute'

WE got a win after three losses, but last weekend was not great for me.

I finally had surgery on my knee to repair my lateral meniscus – which I tore back in September – and that was all fine.

Although, the aftermath was not. I felt side effects from the anaesthetic and queasy from the pain killers a few days later.

Looking at TV, my phone and even just a car journey made me feel sick.

So, I have opted to go without the painkillers, and it’s not too bad as I have been playing on my dodgy knee for several months after all.

When it first swelled up just before the season started, I had the option to go for surgery, but at that point I decided to put it off as I had Ireland and club duty on the horizon.

My primary goal was to make it to the cup final this season, so once we got there, I had a chat with our coach Mark Ingle and decided to go under the knife.

It's an estimated five-week recovery to get back up and running, so that would allow me to return in time for the Champions Trophy play-offs.

It also gives me an end goal to make those games – fingers crossed we get there – as that's really important to help me speed up the recovery.

It was great to see Annaliese Murphy back on the court for Glanmire this week for the first time since she tore her Achilles last summer.

For her to come back so soon after such a serious injury shows what can be done when you really put your mind to it.

And having heard how dedicated she was to recovery, I felt like saying to myself, “Hannah, you just had a small procedure, get up off your a** and do your exercises!”

I was at last weekend’s victory over my old team Killester, but in body only, not in mind because of the operation’s effects.

Having said that, I still found watching a basketball game, and not being able to participate, probably one of the hardest things to do.

You see exactly what's going on from the sidelines but you can't contribute to the game and, for me, I was trying not to throw my crutch in frustration.

I could see we were probably missing a rebounder – a role I usually fulfil – but my DCU Mercy team-mates were more than able to keep up the pressure on Killester.

While our two Americans Bailey Greenberg and Alarie Mayze hit an insane 65 points between them, Nicole Clancy stepped up to ensure our opponents didn’t get a chance to rest.

Although, that is something I must get used to as I'll have to do it again this weekend as we welcome Liffey Celtics to the DCU Arena.

The feet are up for the next while.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Men’s Division 1 – Limerick Sport Eagles v UCC Demons, University of Limerick’s Sport Arena, 7.0

SATURDAY

Men’s Super League – Ballincollig v Moycullen BC, Ballincollig Community School, 4.0; Belfast Star v DBS Éanna, De La Salle College, 6.30; DCU Saints v Killester, DCU Sports Complex, 7.0; Killorglin v Neptune, Killorglin Sports Complex, 7.15; Tralee Warriors v NUIG Maree, Tralee Sports Complex, 7.30.

Women’s Super League – Trinity Meteors v Killester, Marian College, 5.0; Fr Mathews v IT Carlow Basketball – Fr. Mathews Arena, 5.0.

Women’s Division 1 – Limerick Sport Huskies v Tipperary Knights, UL Arena, 5.0; Limerick Celtics v Marble City Hawks, St Munchins College, 4.30; Swords Thunder v Templeogue, ALSAA Sports Complex, 5.30; Phoenix Rockets v Ulster University, Lisburn Racquets Club, 6.30; Portlaoise Panthers v NUIG Mystics, St Mary’s Hall, 7.0.

Men’s Division 1 – Titans v Malahide, Ballinfoile Centre, 6.0; Tolka Rovers v LYIT Donegal, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 6.0; WIT Vikings v Limerick Celtics, Carrickpherish Sports Hall, 7.0; Dublin Lions v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Coláiste Brid, 7.15; Drogheda Wolves v Ulster University, Ballymakenny College, 7.30; Scotts Lakers Killarney v Portlaoise Panthers, Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 7.30; Fr Mathews v Killarney Cougars, Fr Mathews Arena, 7.45.

SUNDAY

Women’s Super League – DCU Mercy v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, DCU Arena, 2.30.

Women’s Division 1 – Limerick Sport Huskies v Ulster University, UL Arena, 3.0; LYIT Donegal v Phoenix Rockets, Lisburn Racquets Club, 3.0.

Men’s Division 1 – UCC Demons v Limerick Sport Eagles, Parochial Hall, 2.30; IT Carlow Basketball v Scotts Lakers Killarney, Barrow Centre, 3.0; Drogheda Wolves v McGowan’s Tolka Rovers, Ballymakenny College, 7.30.