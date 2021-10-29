Hannah Thornton’s Basketball Diary: 'I said, 'This feeling is s***. We don’t want to feel it again''

I am extremely lucky that I have a very nice fiancé who can drive us to games, especially last weekend when we had a game in Cork within 24 hours of our home fixture in Dublin.

I have driven to games before, and even though it’s a small thing to have your foot on the pedal for a few hours, it takes its toll. So, it’s better when my partner, Urban Monks, drives.

We call him ‘our No 1 supporter’ because he loves going to our games, even if as a former professional cyclist, bikes are his big thing.

He is well used to putting in the miles on the road, so thankfully he chauffeured myself and two of the girls once again last weekend.

The team have a name for me too. I’m ‘mom’ because they often ask me what to eat as they know I run my own nutrition business, Next Generation Health.

And I think the girls did a pretty good job refuelling with last weekend’s quick turnaround.

Especially my team-mates, Nicole Clancy and Megan Connolly, but that could be because they were travelling with me and knew I would be judging them in the car!

Food and water are the quickest and easiest ways to recover with such a tight gap between games, and last weekend the girls were once again asking me, ‘can I eat this or that?’

More often the answer was ‘yes,’ because you’re afraid that they’re not getting enough calories as some of them are in college and, as a student, you often forget to eat.

I recently recommended to some team-mates to keep a bag in the fridge full of electrolyte tablets, gels, and jellies for last-minute fuel, just in case they forget to stock up.

I had a bit of chicken stir fry after Sunday’s win over Castleisland in the DCU Arena to help with recovery for our game against Brunell the next day.

Although, on the way back on Monday we all went to McDonald’s after we lost in Cork.

Both McDonald's and a defeat are only OK now and then.

A loss can be a good wake-up call, and I said to the girls after the game, 'excuse my French, but this feeling is s***, and remember it because we don't want to feel like this again.'

Our coach, Mark Ingle, had scouted Brunell beforehand, but he didn't know about their secret weapon, Kelly Sexton.

And I don't think Brunell knew Kelly could shoot the lights out either, but she came on in the final quarter and shot four three-pointers.

We only lost the game by four points, but that made the drive home a lot longer.

Another big journey awaits us to Kerry tomorrow where we meet Castleisland again in the Cup, and it would be naive to think, ‘we beat them in Dublin last week, we can do it again.’

For basketball people, everybody wants to win the cup. It’s the one that is on TV, there is so much hype about it and it is knock-out, which is way more fun.

So, anything can happen. A team just might not show up on the day.

It was good to get a read on Castleisland last Sunday, but I don’t know if it’s good to play them twice in one week. We’ll find out on tomorrow.

