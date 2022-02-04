Hannah Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘I probably was still dealing with losing the cup final this week’

Glanmire's Aine McKenna, Claire Melia, Amy Dooley and Casey Grace and DCU Mercy trio Hannah Thornton, Alarie Mayze and Nicole Clancy anxiously watch as a shot is made in the National Cup final. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

IT’S been a long day, I started work at 6.0am and it’s now nearly 8.0pm as I write this week’s diary to take stock of the past two weeks.

I’m sitting in the car, in the cold and the rain, waiting for rugby players to be done training so I can do nutritional consultations with them.

Although I’m not complaining.

I would be giving out if I wasn’t busy as I need to work when it comes my way, running my own nutritional business. After all, I’m doing something I love.

Although, something else I love hasn’t loved me back recently: basketball.

It’s been very tough having lost the National Cup final a fortnight ago, and I was probably still dealing with it this week.

But the beauty of the final is that you just play another game next week, so you don't really have time to feel sorry for yourself.

It was apparently a very good game to watch but, of course, coming out on the losing end it’s hard to view it that way.

You are always going to think, “I should have done this, or I should have done that,” for the first few days afterwards. That is the same for any competitive sportsperson.

You are going to believe that everything was worse than it really was – that's when you need to lean on your team-mates.

I think the best thing to do is get upset about it, and then talk about it.

I was talking to somebody about our loss on the Monday or Tuesday afterwards and I was getting emotional. They said, “get upset about this, you actually need to process that emotion.”

It's the first cup final I played in – having been injured before when I was in it with my old team Killester – so I guess I don't really have a lot of experience with it.

Eventually, you stop waking up in the middle of the night thinking, “I should have done this or that,” but that can be a good sign too as it shows how much you care.

You hope you remember that feeling and use it to drive you on next time.

You can’t deny that Glanmire impressed in the cup final and my good friend Claire Melia starred for them as they turned it around in the deciding last quarter.

I met her this week for lunch for the first time since our defeat, but I must admit I was still jealous just before our catch-up.

Playing against your friends can be a funny one. Claire said to me yesterday, “I didn’t want to jump up and down when we won because I knew you were over there crying.”

Claire and I only became friends while on Ireland international duty last summer and we did not think we were going to get along with each other at first.

Our mutual friend Maeve Phelan said, “I actually think you guys will get along,” and I replied, “I don't know, she seems very quiet, and I’ll be too loud and in her face. I don't think she’ll like me.”

Claire may have thought the same, but we got on like a house on fire.

She is the most cool, calm and collected person you will ever meet. She could score 42 points on a weekend and it would never go to her head.

I mentioned that she was up for yet another award this week and she played it down. “It’s grand, it’s nothing.”

Her calming influence really benefited Glanmire, and unfortunately helped ensure we lost the final, but that’s sport.

We just hope to put those cup final lessons to good use against Brunell who we welcome to the DCU Arena on Sunday.

A win would help.

