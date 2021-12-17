Hannah Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘I must recover from my booster before our semi-final dress rehearsal’

Hannah Thornton's old Ireland team-mate Stephanie O'Shea (second from right) with her WIT Waterford Wildcats team-mates Kate Hickey, Rachel Thompson, Helena Rohan, and Jasmine Walker. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

One of the things I must do before travelling for tomorrow’s game against Waterford Wildcats is recover from my booster shot.

I was fine the first time I was vaccinated, and the woman who jabbed me yesterday said, “your arm will be sore, but you won’t be sick straight away".

However, I was a bit tired soon after when I went training, and then in the middle of the night I woke up and said to myself, “Oh Jesus, what is this?”

I was absolutely floored.

Thankfully, I feel better now, but Covid-19 also poses wider questions for basketball yet again.

I don’t think anyone really knew what to expect when we heard about NPHET’s initial proposals for a 5pm curfew for sporting events.

That would not affect us as much as the men’s Super League who usually play all their games later on Saturday nights.

If they must play earlier though, that could also eat into the time that underage players normally use the halls and facilities.

There is enough bad news around so thankfully Christmas is nearly here. I love Christmas

Having spent the festive period away in Colorado playing basketball in years gone by, I appreciate having it back home in Clontarf that bit more.

Although, once my family came over to me in America, but I was still back playing a game two or three days later. Christmas was just one day over there, it’s not like here at all.

It can be a tricky time of year when you’re trying to balance a sporting career while the whole country is trying to eat, drink and be merry.

As part of my job as a nutritionist I gave a presentation to Terenure Rugby Club yesterday, who asked me about this very issue.

I advised them to do your training earlier in the day, and then you can enjoy rest of it with family and friends.

You can sometimes to forget to eat the right foods too: A handful of Cadbury's Heroes may not have the protein you really need.

But it’s good to a take break as it can be a long season playing basketball.

Tomorrow afternoon’s league game will be a dress rehearsal for the National Cup semi-final with Waterford in the New Year.

They have held on to the same group of girls, like Stephanie O’Shea and Sinéad Deegan who were on my first underage Irish teams, and that really sticks to you long-term.

We beat them by 20 points in our first game of the season, but that accounts for nothing as the two teams are not in the same place now.

Nobody knew who each other’s top scorers were in October nor had we any tape on each other after league’s 18-month Covid-enforced break.

Our coach, Mark Ingle, was conscious of overloading us after such a long break back then and even in training he would say, “we just need to relax here.”

So it should be different tomorrow now the shackles are off.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Women’s Super League – IT Carlow v Trinity Meteors, Barrow Centre, 8.0.

Men’s Division 1 – Portlaoise Panthers v Limerick Sport Eagles, St Mary’s Hall, 8.30.

Women’s Division 1 – Limerick Celtics v LYIT Donegal, Coláiste Chiaráin, Croom, 7.30

SATURDAY

Men’s Super League – Ballincollig v Belfast Star, Ballincollig Community School, 4.0; Neptune v DCU Saints, Neptune Stadium, 6.30; Templeogue v Killorglin, Nord Anglia International School, 7.0; Éanna v NUIG Maree, Coláiste Éanna, 7.0; Tralee Warriors v UCD Marian, Tralee Sports Complex, 7.30.

Women’s Super League – Trinity Meteors v Fr Mathews, St Teresians, 4.0; Killester BC v Liffey Celtics, IWA Clontarf, 5.0; WIT Waterford Wildcats v DCU Mercy, Mercy SS Waterford, 6.0; St Mary’s v Glanmire, Castleisland CC, 6.30.

Men’s Division 1 – Titans BC v Drogheda Wolves, Ballinfoile Centre, 6.0; UCC Demons v Killarney Cougars, Parochial Hall, 6.0; WIT Vikings v IT Carlow Basketball, Carrickpherish Sports Hal, 7.0; Dublin Lions v Ulster University, Coláiste Bríd, 7.15; EJ Sligo All-Stars v Malahide, Mercy College, 7.30; Scott’s Lakers Killarney v Limerick Celtics, Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 7.30.

Women’s Division 1 – Swords Thunder v NUIG Mystics, ALSAA Sports Complex, 5.30.

SUNDAY

Men’s Super League – Moycullen BC v Killester BC, Coláiste Baile Chláir, 3.0.

Women’s Super League – Brunell v IT Carlow Basketball, Parochial Hall, 2.45.

Women’s Division 1 – Tipperary Knights v Phoenix Rockets, Presentations Secondary, Thurles, 3.0.