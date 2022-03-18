Hannah Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘I don’t want to disrupt the girls’ good run by coming back before I’m 100pc’

'Nicole Clancy stepped up by hitting 18 points for us weekend.' Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE last regular-season weekend before the play-offs was one of contrasts.

As Glanmire lifted the Women’s Super League title, the reigning men’s champions, Belfast Star, had to withdraw from the competition over a player-eligibility issue.

Star had done well on the court, so it was disappointing to see them have to pull out after a similar issue cost Tralee last season.

Their lead scorer, Max Cooper, was found to be incorrectly registered over an obscure rule going back to his time playing schools basketball.

Fortunately, things were better for us as we secured a home Champions Trophy play-off against Killester this Sunday with a 78-67 win over Fr Matthews in our only win in Cork this season.

I was delighted to see Nicole Clancy hit 18 points as we need people to step up, so we don’t always lean too heavily on our sharp-shooting American duo, Alarie Mayze and Bailey Greenberg.

Bailey shot 23 and Alarie 20 last week in a win which was a good confidence boost going into the play-off quarter-finals this weekend.

Our college team also won the All-Ireland this week which won’t do us any harm either as we seek a semi-final place against Glanmire.

We’ll need all the firepower we can get as Killester pose a big shooting threat with Mimi Clarke, Shannon Powell and Myah Taylor leading their line-up.

The DCU Arena is known as a good gym among shooters so you can expect a high-scoring game.

Unfortunately, I will still be on the sidelines as I continue my recovery from knee surgery and I’m yet to start running again.

I’m a little older now – I’m sure it would have been an easier recovery five years ago – so I want to make sure I’m 100pc before returning.

Anyway, the girls are going so well that I wouldn’t want to disrupt it by having to run on one leg on the court.

I am fortunate to have plenty of physios at my beckon call.

I work with one who keeps tabs on what I can do in the gym every day and my friend, Shauna O’Connor, used to play basketball so she understands the on-court pressures too.

The basketball season is nearly over.

Fortunately, the Irish team will start training again around June as you don’t want to go a whole summer without touching a ball.

Some of the girls play football in the summer just to keep their hand in.

I played myself with the Denver Gaels when I was in the States, which was great, especially as you’d always come up against other Irish ex-pats out there.

Although for now, I can’t wait to get back on the court.

