Hannah Thornton’s Basketball Diary: ‘A referee told me to channel my energy another way as I was shouting so much’

DCU Mercy's Bailey Greenberg in action against Glanmire's Casey Grace – the duo prepare to face each other again on Sunday. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Nobody really wants to get used to sitting on the sidelines, and I have had to do that as I continue my recovery from knee surgery.

I have hated not being out there playing for the past few games.

One thing I have learned is that I cannot do an off-the-court role, like compiling stats, because I’d be shouting so much during a match.

I was told by one of the referees at a recent fixture to find another way to channel my energy because I was screaming so much.

But I surprised myself when I didn’t do that on Tuesday in our 61-53 win against Liffey Celtics in Leixlip. My fiancé Urban Monks duly obliged as my chauffeur for that clash as I rest my leg.

Although, being out of the game allows you to see more.

Rebounding is one of my favourite things to do, and it’s good to see the girls are stepping up to that role as I continued to sit it out.

I was amazed to see my team-mates Rachel Huijsdens, Bailey Greenberg and even Alarie Mayze all now jumping over people’s heads to get rebounds.

Our coach at DCU Mercy Mark Ingle says there’s a certain type of player, like me, he calls seekers, who seek contact.

And I think every American is shocked when they come over to Ireland and they realise how much physicality is allowed here.

So, it was good to observe how our American players, Bailey and Alarie, have adapted to our more robust style with just two regular-season games remaining.

Alarie is probably better suited to it than Bailey, but she really doesn’t need to adapt as she will still shoot the lights out for us anyway.

Liffey used that contact against Bailey, and even though that ensured she had a low-scoring game, she will soon figure out how they did it.

All in all, it still sucks to be out of action.

Thankfully, I'm back in the gym and I have worked for my fitness all season, so I don’t want to lose that.

My crutches were p***ing me off so much, I just chucked them in the corner when I was able to give them up earlier this week.

I mean, crutches are good because they hold you back and that encourages you to focus on recovery, but that’s hard because I like to keep busy.

Nutrition for an athlete is one of the most important things on the road to recovery and I have been leaning on my experience as a nutritionist to get fighting fit again.

I have increased my protein, reduced inflammatory stuff (like alcohol) and cut back on processed food – all good to recover from the surgery to repair my lateral meniscus.

With my crutches off, I can drive to our home game in the DCU Arena against high-flying Glanmire on Sunday.

And all going well, I should be back for the Champions Trophy play-offs.

Although, it’s one step at a time – something that’s been more difficult for me than usual.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Men’s Division 1 – IT Carlow v Limerick Celtics, Barrow Centre, 8.0.

SATURDAY

Men’s Super League – Templeogue v DCU Saints, Nord Anglia International School, 5.0; Neptune v Ballincollig, Neptune Stadium, 6.30; UCD Marian v Belfast Star, UCD Sports Centre, 7.0; Killester v DBS Éanna, IWA Clontarf, 7.0; Killorglin v Tralee Warriors, Killorglin Sports Complex, 7.15.

Women’s Super League – Trinity Meteors v IT Carlow, Trinity Sports Hall, 2.30; Fr Mathews v WIT Waterford Wildcats, Fr Mathews Arena, 5.0, St Mary's v Liffey Celtics, Castleisland CC, 6.30.

Men’s Division 1 – Ulster University v Titans, UUJ, 5.0; Tolka Rovers v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 6.0; Malahide v Dublin Lions, Malahide Community School, 7.0; WIT Vikings v Fr Mathews, Carrickpherish Sports Hall, 7.0; Portlaoise Panthers v Limerick Celtics, St Mary's, 7.0; Scotts Lakers Killarney v Killarney Cougars, Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 7.30.

Women’s Super League Division 1 semi-finals – NUIG Mystics v Templeogue, NUIG Sports Centre, 5.0; Ulster University v Portlaoise Panthers, UUJ, 7.30.

SUNDAY

Men’s Super League – Moycullen v NUIG Maree, NUIG Sports Centre, 4.0.

Women’s Super League – DCU Mercy v UCC Glanmire, DCU Arena, 2.10; Brunell v Killester, Parochial Hall, 2.45.

Men’s Division 1 – UCC Demons v IT Carlow Basketball, Mardyke Arena, 3.0.