Paul and Gary O'Donovan are world champions after winning the gold medal in the World Championships in Bulgaria.

Paul and Gary O'Donovan are world champions after winning the gold medal in the World Championships in Bulgaria.

GOLD! The O'Donovan brothers are world champions following victory in Bulgaria

The Olympic silver medalists romped to glory in the lightweight double skulls in the World Championships.

The Skibbereen duo looked comfortable throughout the 2km race and, as usual, finished strongly in the final 500m to secure the victory ahead of the Italian crew with Belgium in third.

Following the race, the brothers admitted that it was one of their best-ever peformances.

The O'Donovan brothers claim that a night out on the town in Plovdiv was what set them up for 'the best strokes we ever pulled in our lives'! #RTESport pic.twitter.com/nSyr9Duswp — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 15, 2018 It's a gold medal for Gary and Paul O'Donovan at the World Rowing Championships with a dominant performance in the men's lightweight double sculls. #PullLikeADog #RTESport pic.twitter.com/S8xST0pT0g — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 15, 2018

"We planned to win it all year. We have been trying hard to win every race and we said the most important one will be the World Championship final this year," Gary told RTE after the race.

"I think we took our best strokes ever out there for 2000m. This is my first-ever World Championship final at any level and it's Paul's seventh World Championship final so my record is better than his at 100 per cent!

"If I can keep that record up it will be good."

Both brothers said there was never any reason to panic when the Italians took an early lead.

"When the Italians go ahead of us, the last thing you want to do is panic. It will only make things a lot worse," said Gary.

Paul agreed: "They were always in touching distance, there was never any need to panic."

"The best strokes we ever put together in our lives," added Paul.

"We were very strong and very fit. We trained hard all year," added Gary.

"We got two summers this year, we went to New Zealand and Australia. I'd say a lot of people thought we went down there for a bit of a party. We went down there with the priority to work hard."

Earlier today, Emily Hegarty and Aifric Keogh finsihed sixth in the women's pairs medal race.

More to folllow...

Online Editors