Gold for Ireland as Sanita Puspure romps home to defend European title

Sanita Puspure of Ireland celebrates with her gold medal after winning the Womens Single Sculls A Final at the European Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland. Photo by Jakub Piaseki/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Sanita Puspure has won another European title as the 38-year old comfortably secured the gold medal in the single sculls at the championships in Poznan, Poland.

The double world champion, who was defending the title, completely dominated the race after taking the lead before halfway. She was a model of consistency recording a steady 35 strokes per minute.

By the three-quarter mark she was a canvas clear and there was never the slightest chance of her being caught as she romped home in 7 minutes 36.04 seconds.

Indeed, such was her dominance that the TV director opted to show the battle for the other podium spots. A terrific late burst from Greek sculler Anneta Kyridou earned her a bronze medal. Austria’s Magdalene Lobnig, who finished 2.42 seconds behind Puspure took the silver.

Puspure’s performance indicated that despite the difficulties she experienced during the lockdown in early spring when the Irish rowers couldn’t go on the water to train, she has maintained her 2019 form.

Now she must hope that the rescheduled Olympic Games will go ahead next summer in Tokyo.

Three of the other Irish crews competing in ‘A’ finals today secured bronze medals.

Fintan McCarthy was third in the final of the men's lightweight sculls.

On the Lake Malta course situated in the centre of Poznan, McCarthy was leading for three-quarters of the 2,000m race. However, his scorching early pace caught up with him in the closing 500m and he was passed by Norway's Kristoffer Brun and Italy’s Neils Torre in the closing stages of the final. McCarthy crossed the line in 7:02.15 to secure the bronze.

Ronan Byrne and Daire Lynch also secured bronze in the men's double sculls. Fifth at the 500m mark they had improved to third by halfway and maintained that position in the second half of the final.

The Dutch duo of Stef Broenink and Melvin Twellaar grabbed gold in 06:18.69 after reeling in Switzerland, who took silver.

Aileen Crowley, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh were edged out for silver by Italy by a narrow margin in the women's fours.

Ymkje Clevering, Karolien Florijn, Ellen Hogerwerf and Veronique Meester of the Netherlands were authoritative winners in 6:35.49. There was little to separate the Irish and Italian crews but the latter prevailed in the battle for silver clocking 6:40.84, while the Irish girls posted a time of 6:41.21.

Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty finished fifth in the final of the women's pairs in 7:28.28. Meanwhile, in the minor finals used to decide the finishing order in events, Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen rowed to second in the women's lightweight double sculls ‘B’ final.

Online Editors