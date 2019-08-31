Gold for Ireland as Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win World Championship in lightweight double sculls

Ireland's lightweight double sculls crew has cruised to glory winning the gold medal at the World Championships in Linz, Austria.

Ireland's lightweight double sculls crew has cruised to glory winning the gold medal at the World Championships in Linz, Austria.

Skibbereen's Paul O'Donovan stroked the boat to a two-second win on the 2,000m course alongside his new partner Fintan McCarthy who is also from the famed Cork club. It is O'Donovan's fourth successive gold medal at World championship level.

Last year he was in the boat with his brother Gary when they won the title in the same event. In 2016 and 2017 he won back to back gold medals in the lightweight single sculls and together with his brother Gary, he won a silver medal at the double sculls at the Rio Olympics.

This year McCarthy replaced Gary O'Donovan in the boat but the new partnership proved unbeatable during the World regatta in Austria culminating in their gold medal performance in the final.

They sculled a near perfect race though they were last at the 500 metre mark, 2.48 seconds afrift of the early leaders Italy. But they began their comeback in the second 500m and they were the fastest crew in the water.

At the half way point they had moved to third and were just 1.31 seconds behind the German boat. The Irish partnership made their move in the next 500m and were nearly a second clear of the Italian at the 1500m mark.

They eased away in the last 500m as they continued to be the fastest boat to win the gold medal in 6:37.28 with Italy second and Germany third.

Earlier this week they qualified the boat for the Tokyo Olympics and there will now be a battle royal during the next nine months to make the crew.

Paul O'Donovan said afterwards that he hadn't had a drink for four months but he might he might have pint later to cool down. McCarthy was winning his first World championship medal.

Online Editors