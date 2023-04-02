Gerwyn ‘Iceman’ Price retains International Darts Open by beating Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price retained the Interwetten International Darts Open title with a convincing 8-4 victory over Michael van Gerwen in Riesa, Germany.

Welshman Price averaged over 105 to make it back-to-back titles on the European Tour.

The four-time winner battled past Mike De Decker, Rob Cross and Dirk van Duijvenbode to set up a final showdown with Van Gerwen, who earlier beat Jose de Sousa, Peter Wright and Martin Schindler, dropping just five legs in the process.

The Iceman started the final in dominant fashion, taking out 134 to claim the opening leg before smashing in a 14-dart leg to quickly double his lead.

Van Gerwen hit back to take a leg of his own after Price missed four darts at double, but that did not stop Price from running riot with four straight legs to put himself 6-1 to the good and within two legs of victory.

The Dutchman replied with back-to-back legs as he threatened a comeback, but any hopes of a miracle were all-but ended when Price pinned tops for a 14-darter to move within a leg of the title.

Van Gerwen replied with another leg but the deficit was too much to recover as Price finally finished things off to claim his eighth Euro Tour title.