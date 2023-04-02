| 6°C Dublin

Gerwyn ‘Iceman’ Price retains International Darts Open by beating Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price (Steven Paston/PA) Expand

Gerwyn Price (Steven Paston/PA)

Gerwyn Price retained the Interwetten International Darts Open title with a convincing 8-4 victory over Michael van Gerwen in Riesa, Germany.

Welshman Price averaged over 105 to make it back-to-back titles on the European Tour.

