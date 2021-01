Gary Anderson in action against Dave Chisnall during the semi-final of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London

Gary Anderson has made it to his fifth PDC World Championship final after beating Dave Chisnall 6-3 in the semi-final at the Alexandra Palace.

'The Flying Scotsman' Anderson will face Welshman Gerwyn Price in Sunday's final, after Price beat Stephen Bunting 6-4 earlier in the day.

Anderson averaged just over 100, and fired in 13 maximums during his win over Chisnall.

Anderson also took out two 100-plus checkouts to set up a showdown against Price in Sunday's showpiece.

Online Editors