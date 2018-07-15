There was joy for the Irish in Lucerne this morning as Olympic silver medallists Gary and Paul O'Donovan took gold in the lightweight men’s double sculls A final.

There was joy for the Irish in Lucerne this morning as Olympic silver medallists Gary and Paul O'Donovan took gold in the lightweight men’s double sculls A final.

Gary and Paul O'Donovan take gold at World Rowing Cup in Lucerne as Sanita Puspure grabs silver

The brothers from Skibbereen made a sluggish start and were in third place after 500m but they began to reel in Denmark and Belgium.

The O'Donovan's had established an advantage of a second with 500m to go but the Belgians rallied and Ireland just held them off in the dying stages to win in a time of 6:28.500, 0.8 seconds clear of the silver medallists, Denmark finished third.

That moment before hearing if you won 🥇 pic.twitter.com/tz0pvEItSA — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) July 15, 2018

Speaking to WorldRowing.com after the race, Gary O'Donovan said: "It was a pretty good race, Denmark took over for a while but then we swapped. We managed to throw ourselves over the finish line in first.

"We like to take the opportunity to race so we’ve been quite busy recently."

There was further success when Sanita Puspure took the silver medal in the single sculls A final, finishing just 0.23 of a second behind Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland

"That was a tough race, really physical out there but the conditions were really good," said Puspure.

"I always enjoy racing here. I’m not sure if I’ll do the Europeans, I might just focus on the World Rowing Championships."

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan finished third in the B final of the men’s pair.

Online Editors