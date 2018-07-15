Sport Other Sports

Sunday 15 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

REPORT

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

REPORT

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

AET

Belgium BEL 2

England ENG 0

REPORT

France FRA

Croatia CRO

Gary and Paul O'Donovan take gold at World Rowing Cup in Lucerne as Sanita Puspure grabs silver

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

There was joy for the Irish in Lucerne this morning as Olympic silver medallists Gary and Paul O'Donovan took gold in the lightweight men’s double sculls A final.

The brothers from Skibbereen made a sluggish start and were in third place after 500m but they began to reel in Denmark and Belgium.

The O'Donovan's had established an advantage of a second with 500m to go but the Belgians rallied and Ireland just held them off in the dying stages to win in a time of 6:28.500, 0.8 seconds clear of the silver medallists, Denmark finished third.

Speaking to WorldRowing.com after the race, Gary O'Donovan said: "It was a pretty good race, Denmark took over for a while but then we swapped. We managed to throw ourselves over the finish line in first.

"We like to take the opportunity to race so we’ve been quite busy recently."

There was further success when Sanita Puspure took the silver medal in the single sculls A final, finishing just 0.23 of a second behind Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland

"That was a tough race, really physical out there but the conditions were really good," said Puspure.

"I always enjoy racing here. I’m not sure if I’ll do the Europeans, I might just focus on the World Rowing Championships."

 Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan finished third in the B final of the men’s pair.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport