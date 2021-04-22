Galway gymnast Emma Slevin makes history by qualifying for Senior All-Around final at European Championships

Emma Slevin of Ireland competes on the uneven bars in the women's artistic qualifying round, subdivision 4 at the 2021 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. Photo by Thomas Schreyer/Sportsfile

Emma Slevin has made history after becoming the first Irish female gymnast to qualify for a Senior All-Around final after registering a score of 50.432.at the European Gymnastics Championships in Basel.

The Galway gymnast, who represents the Renmore Gymnastics Club, will now compete in the All-Around Top-24 Final alongside the best of Europe on Friday.

Selvin’s team-mate and Tokyo Games first reserve Meg Ryan, was also in action but only competed on three of the four apparatus, omitting Vault in order to prioritise a longer build-up towards the Olympics. The Douglas Gymnastics Club member had no major errors on the 3 apparatus she did complete.

Meg Ryan of Ireland, Tokyo first reserve gymnast, competes on the floor in the women's artistic qualifying round, subdivision 4, during day one of the 2021 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. Photo by Thomas Schreyer/Sportsfile

Whatsapp

Speaking after the competition, Gymnastics Ireland CEO Ciaran Gallagher hailed their performances, saying: 'A superb day for women’s gymnastics in Ireland!”

“Emma’s performance cements her position as one of the best All-Around gymnasts in Europe and again a history maker as our first senior AA women’s finalist.

“With Meg focussing on building towards Tokyo, seeing as she is currently first reserve for the games, her performances on the 3 apparatus she competed were exactly what she needed to do.

“Both girls went through with no major errors. For all gymnasts the target is always for a clean competition which both girls delivered.

“On behalf of everyone at Gymnastics Ireland huge congratulations to Emma & Meg, their coaches Sally Batley & Emma Hamill and our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson.

“Roll on finals on Friday and good luck to Rhys McClenaghan and Adam Steele who compete in their qualifiers on Thursday.’

The aforementioned Tokyo-bound McClenaghan will compete alongside Steele in the Men’s qualifying round which is due to take place at 4pm Irish time this afternoon. Coverage is available online at Gym TV with the finals being covered on RTE and the RTE player .