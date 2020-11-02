Gaelic Games the big winner as Government announce €85million in sports funding

| 6.3°C Dublin
A substantial funding allocation of €85million has been granted to the sporting sector to offset the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Gaelic Games set to benefit most.
Almost €31 million will go to Gaelic Games under the scheme, by far the largest allocation, with the IRFU receiving €18 million and the FAI €13 million. Golf Ireland will receive €2.7 million, Cricket Ireland will get €1.5 million, with Gymnastic Ireland receiving €1.38 million.
As part of that allocation, Gaelic Games received €15 million specifically to aid the running of the inter-county championships.
“The funding allocated by Sport Ireland today will protect the national sporting infrastructure and provide financial stability to the sector in the uncertain months ahead,” said Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media.
“Earlier this month I announced a significant increase in the budget for sport in 2021, which will provide further resilience to the sport sector as we look to emerge from the current crisis.”
Over €64 million of funding has been allocated directly to national governing bodies, local sports partnerships and other funded bodies across four key schemes and an emergency fund of €5.8 million has been ring-fenced to offset losses incurred by sports organisations during the current Level 5 restrictions and the remaining period of 2020.
In June a €70m fund was announced to protect the national sports system in Ireland, with huge financial shortfalls across the board during a year when memberships fell, sponsorships dwindled and gate receipts were heavily impacted.
“The initial schemes announced in June were designed to support organisations with Covid-19 related losses in 2020,” said John Treacy, CEO of Sport Ireland. “However, having engaged with our funded bodies, we understand that the current Level 5 restrictions present additional challenges. As such, we are ring-fencing finances to address any immediate needs that may arise in the sector in the coming weeks.”Funding Allocations for National Governing Bodies
