Funding boost for Irish Olympians ahead of Paris Games

Tokyo Olympians Jack Woolley and Nhat Nguyen are among the 15 individuals who will receive funding to aid their preparations for the Paris Olympics in two years’ time.

The women’s hockey team will also receive a grant under the aid package announced today.

All are recipients of the Paris Scholarships, which is jointly funded by the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

The individual recipients will receive €14,053 ($15,000) each while the hockey squad will be aided to the tune of €93,692 ($100,000).

The 15 individuals come from 12 different sports and include sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke who was controversially omitted from the Athletics Ireland team for Tokyo last summer.

The 19-year-old is having a sensational collegiate season in the US. She most recently broke the 15-year-old Irish 400m record when she clocked 50.70.

A student at Texas University, she already holds an impressive collection of Irish senior records including the 60m, 200m, 300m and 400m.

Boxers Adam Hession and Daina Moorhouse are also included as is golfer Olivia Mehaffey.

The scholarships aim to support the athletes in their preparation for Paris, and to assist on the qualification journey.

Athletes were nominated by the national federations and are representative of a mix of Olympians targeting a second Games, and athletes targeting an Olympic debut.

Making the announcement, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for the Paris Olympic Games, Gavin Noble, said: “Thirty-five individual nominations were received from nineteen member sports for the Paris Scholarship fund, and today we are delighted to formally announce our Paris scholars and of course our support of the women’s hockey team.

“In the Tokyo cycle, twelve scholarships were awarded, and from those nine athletes qualified for the Games, with two finalists at the Tokyo Olympics. Naturally, we are aiming to build on those results.”

The full list of individuals recipients is:

Rhasidat Adeleke (athletics), Nhat Nguyen (badminton), Adam Hession (boxing), Daina Moorehouse (boxing), Noel Hendrick (canoeing), Lara Gillespie (cycling), Ciara McGing (diving), Olivia Mehaffey (golf), Sive Brassil (modern pentathlon), Alison Bergin (rowing), Jake McCarthy (rowing), Aoife Hopkins (sailing), Eve McMahon (sailing), Paddy Johnston (swimming), Jack Woolley (taekwondo).