From ‘coach’s daughter’ to world-class rower – Aoife Casey’s journey has set her on course with Paris destiny

Aoife Casey knows how to tune into her dad’s voice in a crowd. Even in a World Rowing Championship final, like two weeks ago in Racice, Czech Republic.

She was on the water, with her partner Margaret Cremen, with five other boats, concentrating on her stroke count, thinking out loud, with all the coaches cycling down the canal shouting messages to their rowers in different languages.

And she was still able to hear her dad’s voice.

Aoife may have been known as the coach’s daughter, but she’s come into her own as a top-class rower. She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with Margaret.

Two months ago, she finished fourth in the Europeans. And the high water mark so far was the bronze for her and ‘Mags’ in the lightweight double sculls at the Worlds. Her dad and coach, Dominic, is practically ever-present even when she’s on the water.

“Sometimes you can hear him in your head,” Aoife says about her dad/coach. “And sometimes you can hear him shouting on the bike as he follows the race. Sometimes you’re on the water and you have to have that independence to be able to execute the race yourself.

“But also just knowing that, ‘Oh, he’s right beside us.’ An extra motivation to do it for him, almost. I suppose it’s a bit of a unique relationship – my dad being my coach. When I was younger, I didn’t really like the extra attention but seeing him coach all these successful crews was a big motivator.”

Aoife (23) is the second eldest daughter of four children of Dominic and Eleanor Casey.

Rowing has been a constant in the family life in Skibbereen as her dad became a world-renowned coach and force behind this era of unprecedented success.

Aoife was “obsessed” with rowing growing up and joined her dad’s training group in her teens. She calls him dad at home, she calls him dad at training but being the coach’s daughter hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s been a journey, I suppose. I kind of struggled when I was younger when it’s been: ‘Am I in the boat because I’m the coach’s daughter? Or am I in the boat because I deserved to be in the boat?’

“When I matured, and particularly this year, I realised that no, I’m in the boat because you’re the fastest person and you deserve that spot. People can think that, but realistically, the people that matter are the coaches, the selectors, and the high-performance director.

“When it was, ‘Oh you’re the coach’s daughter’, there’s always that extra motivation to prove yourself. When I was younger, I was really motivated. I was really driven. I was almost too obsessed with rowing at one stage.

“I really wanted to be my own person. I definitely am now. Being the coach’s daughter: it can be good, it can be bad. There’s pros and cons. But at the end of the day, I’ve to get on with it. Would I change it? No, I don’t think I would because I see the pros outweigh the cons.

“Dad doesn’t put any pressure on us. Like at the start of the race (at the Worlds), I said to Mags, ‘I’m not scared, are you scared?’ He never puts any pressure on us like, ‘Oh, you need to do this’. It’s much more of a collaborative effort,” Aoife adds.

“He’ll give 100pc effort to you, to every athlete. So, there’s no choice but for you to give 100pc back. There are no favourites with dad. He’ll give all of his athletes the same time, the same support, the same advice.”

Being a high-performing lightweight rower reaches into nearly every cell of Aoife’s being. There’s the weight: 57kg is what Aoife needs to make on race days. Her natural weight is 60-63kg and maybe a bit more during the winter.

“It’s almost like a different sport to heavyweights. I’m so jealous of them being able to eat whenever they want and probably never have that hunger feeling. Not that we’re starving ourselves because the way we look at it is that we step on the scales and you’re 57kg, sure we’re only that for two minutes of the day.

“To be a successful rower, you almost have to be obsessed with it. You have to have an obsessive personality. You could become a bit obsessed with, ‘Oh, I’ve to lose this much weight in these (many) days’,” Aoife says.

“You have to find the balance between a healthy relationship with your weight and then the job of being 57kg. It’s kind of a love/hate relationship sometimes, but it takes a few tries to get it right.

“I’m obsessed with training, I’m obsessed with rowing, but then you want to make sure it’s not your whole life at the same time. It can be so easily, ‘I’m losing weight’ so it becomes your whole life to be on a mission to be 57kg, but then you’re losing out on actually living life. You have to be aware if you’re getting into obsessive tendencies that you have the support to be able to talk about it and change the path a small bit.”

Has she had to do that before?

“Not necessarily. Sometimes I can find it really hard to lose weight. I’m on the other scale of things of never being too light, I’m always too heavy. That can wear you down as well. Like it’s a challenging sport, but what sport isn’t challenging? So you just have to get on with it. There’s always support and you’ll find what works for you.

“That’s what happened this year. I really found my grove and I found what works for me and then you can see the results paying off. And then it’s like, ‘Why was I stressing out six months ago about the weight when I’m grand now?’”

Before they began to taper their training for the Worlds last month, the lightweight crews had a three-week training camp in Lake Banyoles outside Girona, which was used for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

An example of one session is 10 laps of the 2km lake. It was two sessions a day, with one half-day. Aoife describes it as “putting yourself in the hole”. No surprise then, when utter tiredness and hunger are intersecting, that patience can be a luxury. One morning, for example, she and Cremen were on the lake with Fintan McCarthy.

“We didn’t line up well enough for Fintan’s standards and he starts giving out. We were just having this huge argument on the water and we just row off. But then you have your lunch, you’ve refuelled, you’ve had a nap and we’re just all laughing about it at dinner: how did that even happen?”

What about Paul O’Donovan?

“I think Paul can be very opinionated, but then I think it’s either one or the other with all of us, really. You’re either so tired you can barely speak, you can barely eat your dinner.

“You’re exhausted. Or else you’re really narky and you’re ready for a fight. We’re all guilty of it sometimes for erupting, but, in fairness, Paul is the most well-mannered of us,” Casey laughs.

Even when she tunes out of rowing, its influence is still there. After the Worlds, she went to Prague for a few days with her boyfriend of nearly five years, Jake McCarthy – Fintan’s twin brother.

Jake is another Skibbereen prodigy who’s been unlucky with injury and who Aoife describes as being: “Such a role model in my life in how driven and motivated he is through thick and thin.”

Aoife is going to try being a full-time rower after finishing her degree in Medical and Health Sciences at UCC (she got a 1.1, first-class honours). She knows where she wants to go and that’s Paris 2024.

“The first thing is getting into the boat in Ireland, which will be tough enough. The next thing is qualifying the boat on the world stage. It will be a challenge, but I’m kind of excited to see how far I can push myself and get the most out of myself each day.”

She’s Aoife and she’s a Casey, the best of both worlds.