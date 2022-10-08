| 7.4°C Dublin

From ‘coach’s daughter’ to world-class rower – Aoife Casey’s journey has set her on course with Paris destiny

Cork woman makes her own mark with World Championship bronze as father and coach Dominic guides her path to sports’ pinnacle

World Bronze medallist Aoife Casey pictured in the boatshed of Skibereen Rowing Club. Photo by: Pic Michael Mac Sweeney Expand
Coach Dominic Casey, centre, with Gary (left) and Paul O'Donovan after their medal success in the 2016 Olympics. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Sinead Kissane Twitter

Aoife Casey knows how to tune into her dad’s voice in a crowd. Even in a World Rowing Championship final, like two weeks ago in Racice, Czech Republic.

She was on the water, with her partner Margaret Cremen, with five other boats, concentrating on her stroke count, thinking out loud, with all the coaches cycling down the canal shouting messages to their rowers in different languages.

