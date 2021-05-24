Former FIA president Max Mosley dies, aged 81

Former FIA president Max Mosley has died, ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has announced

Max Mosley, the former president of motor sports' world governing body the FIA, has died aged 81.

Mosley became FIA president in 1993 after serving in previous administrative roles in motor sport, including within Formula One. He served three terms as president before standing down in 2009.

Ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone confirmed the news to the PA news agency.

Ecclestone said: "Max was like family to me. We were like brothers. I am pleased in a way because he suffered for too long."

Mosley, who was born in London on April 13, 1940, was the son of 1930s British fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley.

In 2008 he won a privacy case against the News of the World newspaper after it printed photographs and published video of his involvement in a sadomasochistic sex session.

It was reported by the newspaper as a "sick Nazi orgy" but Justice Eady found no evidence of Nazi themes in his judgement.

He also said there was no public interest defence in the clandestine recording of the session.