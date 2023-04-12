Focus turns to Rhys McClenaghan at 2023 European Championships as women’s gymnastics team finish All Round event

Women’s team finish All Round competition in Antalya

Irish focus now shifts to Rhys McClenaghan who will compete in the finals of the Pommel Horse competition at the 2023 European Championships on Saturday.

McClenaghan is due to in action between 12.10pm and 1.10pm Irish time, with the action to be aired on RTE News Channel and RTE Player.

The Ireland’s Women's team consisting of Halle Hilton, Emma Slevin, Jane Heffernan and Kate Molloy competed at the All Around competition in Antalya, Turkey on Wednesday with Emma Slevin (48.866) finishing in 31st position.

Halle Hilton (46.366) finished in 54th, Kate Molloy (44.766) in 64th and Jane Heffernan (44.322) finished in 69th position.

Coverage of the Men’s and Women’s All Around finals can also be viewed on RTE Player on Thursday and Friday from 2pm.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Emma Slevin: Balance Beam - 11.800; Floor - 12.233; Vault - 13.000; Uneven Bars 11.833

Halle Hilton: Balance Beam - 11.200; Floor - 11.866; Vault - 12.800; Uneven Bars 10.500

Kate Molloy: Balance Beam - 11.200; Floor - 10.700; Vault – 12.600; Uneven Bars - 10.266

Jane Heffernan: Floor - 11.700; Balance Beam - 9.833; Vault - 11.633; Uneven Bars – 11.166