Fintan McCarthy raising the bar in pursuit of Olympic gold with Paul O’Donovan

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy. Photo: Sportsfile
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan with their gold medals

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy. Photo: Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

Back in July 2017, four years before the start of the postponed Tokyo Olympics, a promising young rower from Aughadown, a parish near Skibbereen, was asked in an interview with ‘The Southern Star’ how he and his twin brother, Jake, viewed the O’Donovan brothers.

We are not doing anything different to them, we are doing the same training, we are getting the same coaching from Dominic (Casey), so in theory we should be able to achieve what they are, eventually,” he said. “If they can do it, we feel we can do it.”

At the time, Fintan McCarthy was just 20, and 11 months before that the UCC student had watched in a bar in Skibbereen as the O’Donovans powered to a silver medal in the lightweight sculls in Rio. By 2017, the McCarthys were two of the most exciting talents in Irish rowing, their success appearing to prove the long-held belief of famed running coach Arthur Lydiard: “There are champions everywhere. Every street’s got them.”

