| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Fintan McCarthy lays down marker after outscoring Paul O’Donovan in Ireland rowing trial

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan at last year's World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic. Photo by: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan at last year's World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic. Photo by: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan at last year's World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic. Photo by: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan at last year's World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic. Photo by: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Liam Gorman

Olympic gold medallist Fintan McCarthy headed off for a training camp in Seville this week having shown himself to be the fastest sculler at the Ireland trial.

The Skibbereen man, who had spent time training in Spain in the run-up to the test, outscored his lightweight doubles partner Paul O’Donovan in this early-season test at the National Rowing Centre.

Most Watched

Privacy