Fintan McCarthy lays down marker after outscoring Paul O’Donovan in Ireland rowing trial

Olympic gold medallist Fintan McCarthy headed off for a training camp in Seville this week having shown himself to be the fastest sculler at the Ireland trial.

The Skibbereen man, who had spent time training in Spain in the run-up to the test, outscored his lightweight doubles partner Paul O’Donovan in this early-season test at the National Rowing Centre.

Hugh Moore of Queen’s University, another lightweight, was not far behind McCarthy in Sunday’s test. O’Donovan, who is balancing rowing with studying for a medical degree, was further back, behind Brian Colsh, who was the top heavyweight man.

Gary O’Donovan and Rory O’Neill were the next fastest lightweight men.

A number of the top openweight women and men did not trial. Ireland high performance director, Antonio Maurogiovanni, said that this was due to “personal and medical” reasons.

Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey, the bronze medallists in the lightweight double at the World Championships, were the two fastest women. They were also the top-ranked competitors on prognostic times. Lydia Heaphy did not trial.

Siobhán McCrohan, a lightweight who has not been part of the training group at the NRC, did well in the 3,000-metre trial on the first day of the trial, and also performed well over 2,000 metres.

Sanita Puspure was the fastest openweight woman, while Imogen Magner, a Leander oarswoman who has come into the Ireland system, was the next fastest heavyweight woman in single sculls.

Maurogiovanni and some squad members are now at a training camp in Italy, while Dominic Casey and a lightweight group headed to Seville for their camp.