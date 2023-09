Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland celebrate after winning gold in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A during the 2023 World Rowing Championships at Ada Ciganlija regatta course on Sava Lake, Belgrade. Photo by Nikola Krstic/Sportsfile

The World Rowing Championships here in Belgrade get better and better for Ireland. The women’s lightweight double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen won their B Final and brought the number of boats qualified for the Olympic Games to six; the new, young men’s pair delighted the noisy Irish crowd with a bronze medal. And Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won gold – again.