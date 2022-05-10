FIFA video game to be renamed after EA Sports fail to reach licensing agreement with world soccer governing body

FIFA, one of the most popular video game franchises, will be renamed EA Sports FC after the game's publisher, Electronic Arts Inc, failed to reach a new licensing agreement with the world soccer body.

Negotiations between the two were contentious and were drawn out into the public in October when an EA executive penned a statement saying the company was considering a name change.

The new name is expected to take effect next year. EA said it will reveal more information about EA Sports FC in July 2023.

This year's game is expected to be released in Autumn under the name FIFA 23.