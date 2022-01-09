Fanfare for the common man

Few sporting events are more sheerly likeable than the World Darts Championship. Perhaps no other major professional competition possesses the same unmediated and authentic connection between players and spectators.

As this year’s final ended on Monday night, Michael Smith turned away from the crowd and faced the back of the Alexandra Palace stage. His shoulders shaking, his agony obscured but obvious, the runner-up was a shattered man.

When, just a couple of minutes later, Smith joined winner Peter Wright for an interview the new champion’s primary concern was to console his beaten opponent. Chivvying the younger man back towards good humour and assuring him his time would come, Wright put jubilation aside until Smith had left the stage.

There was a great nobility about that gesture. As there was in the hugs and fist bumps exchanged by Smith and Johnny Clayton as the momentum ebbed and flowed in an epic fourth round tie which became one of the finest contests in tournament history. And in the smile which lit up Smith’s face when, during the tensest of quarter-finals, his opponent Gerwyn Price executed a nine-dart finish.

It may seem ironic that darts, with its slightly raffish reputation, feels like the last great redoubt of the Corinthian ideal in sport. But it is. A moment like the one when Gary Anderson, launching a comeback under pressure in his semi-final against Wright, found time to stick his tongue out and smile at his family is part of what makes the event so uniquely attractive. For some of us, it’s as indispensable a part of the holiday period as It’s A Wonderful Life, selection boxes and tinsel covered trees.

The sport’s lovability derives in large part from the personalities of the players. There’s something wonderfully old-fashioned about the way in which they interact with the public. In an era when top soccer players largely communicate through social media messages created by professional PR people which smack of the focus group, the darts stars are unabashedly themselves.

That honesty is what made Smith’s sorrow so moving. The 31-year-old is as naturally gifted a player as the game has ever seen. But there is also an uncertain quality about this big bulky-bearded Merseysider with his extravagantly tattooed arms which suggests a certain softness and sensitivity.

As with most darts players, his reactions to both triumph and disaster are utterly unguarded. Their inmost personalities seem exposed on the big stage.

It makes for an unusually intense viewing experience, not least because the players seem to have more in common with the rest of us than most professional sportsmen. Even the most successful have knocked around a bit in the real world. Peter Wright only turned professional at the age of 38, having previously worked as a builder and a tyre fitter.

These are the kinds of jobs darts players tend to do. Michael van Gerwen was a tiler, Rob Cross an electrician, Gary Anderson a builder, James Wade worked in a garage and Smith was going to become a joiner before staking his all on darts. The championship just gone by saw a 43-year-old Scottish firefighter, Alan Soutar, who’d done a 16-hour shift on Christmas Day, reach the last 16. The players do not move far from their roots. (During the lockdown Mervyn King worked as an Amazon delivery driver.) This engenders the kind of identification which was once a feature of professional football when almost all players and fans came from the same class. The Ally Pally atmosphere is raucous but also intimate. The fans know where the players are coming from and also what they’re going through.

There’s an odd innocence about it all. Neurosis and narcissism are conspicuous by their absence. Sky’s coverage is perfectly in tune with the event. John Part and Wayne Mardle are astute panellists yet never leave any doubt that they love every moment of the tournament, while anchor Emma Paton’s unabashed enthusiasm makes her a wonderfully anomalous figure in an age of blandly robotic presenters.

The Sky trio seem not to be performing as much as engaging in a passionate discussion about something they love which we happen to be overhearing. It is a refreshing change.

Meanwhile, in the hall the crowd are proving the truth of the novelist Anthony Powell’s observation that one thing common to English people of all classes is a love of getting dressed up.

It is on one level a kind of collective celebration of people who are rarely represented in the mainstream media. The audience for darts, in England and in this country, do the kind of jobs which keep the show on the road.

They’re the people who are up repairing power lines in the middle of a storm to restore our electricity, who are fixing phone cables once it’s over, who repair boilers so we don’t freeze in the winter, sort out the washing machine so your kids have clean clothes to wear to school and service the car so you can drive them there.

They are indispensable to society in a way that Digital Online Strategists or PR Consultants or Life Coaches, Brand Managers and the denizens of the Quango Empire are not. The economy may have changed but one plumber will always be worth ten thousand social media influencers.

Their patronage lends the championships its special flavour. That’s why Peter Wright paid tribute to the crowd when the final was over, though most of it had been firmly and often vocally on the side of his opponent.

You could understand why. Smith was not just the slight underdog, he was seeking a first title and the nature of his wins over Clayton and Price made it somehow seem like his year. And when he led 5-4 in sets and 2-0 in legs, with Wright apparently wilting, his time seemed at hand. Just one more leg would have left him 6-4 up, needing one set and with momentum firmly behind him.

Instead he faltered, not hugely but enough to let Wright off the hook. The reprieved favourite won three legs in a row to bring it back to 5-5. Then, as though the reprieve had freed something within him, he hit top form and won six of the next seven legs to prevail 7-5, clinching victory with a 13-dart final leg. Seldom has darts looked such a merciless game.

Michael Smith’s heart was broken and the carnival was over for another year. But the world darts championship had been a small good thing at a time like this.

It always is.

Stop the bellyaching and enjoy African football festival

Suggestions that racism is behind complaints about Premier League clubs losing players to the African Cup of Nations are wide of the mark. As former Sligo Rovers great and Cameroon international Joseph Ndo pointed out last week it’s natural to bemoan the loss of key players during the season. Fans and managers would be no less unhappy to lose them to a European competition.

Yet there is something unreasonable about the idea that the AFCON has no right to take place at this time of the year. Temperature concerns make it impossible for the competition to be held at the height of summer.

So the only alternative to the current disruption would be for Africa to be deprived of its own major international competition. Believing that’s desirable might not be racist but it is unfair. Suggesting clubs should get priority over national teams because ‘they pay the players’ wages’ makes no sense. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have as much right to represent their countries as Séamus Coleman and Harry Kane.

So forget the bellyaching and enjoy what should be a fine month of football in Cameroon. Egypt, reigning champions Algeria and Senegal, who have amazingly never won the trophy, are favourites but the home team could surprise them all.

Brilliant Burrow shows beauty of NFL draft system

Joe Burrow’s achievement in steering the Cincinatti Bengals to the NFL play-offs is a magnificent justification of the draft system whereby the worst team of any given season gets first pick of the outstanding prospects for the next.

Because when the prodigious quarterback who’d just enjoyed one of the greatest college football seasons of all-time with Louisiana State University fetched up in Ohio two years ago, your initial reaction was one of sympathy for the player. The Bengals had just finished 2-14 in an AFC North which was probably the league’s most competitive division.

Yet there he was last Sunday engineering a 34-31 win over a Kansas City Chiefs team which has made the last two Super Bowls, had the best record in the AFC and was on an eight-match winning run. The victory gave the Bengals the AFC North title with a week to spare. Sports Illustrated predicted they’d finish bottom of the division in its pre-season poll.

Burrow managed to work his miracle despite playing behind a terrible offensive line which has made him the league’s most sacked quarterback. Next weekend he’ll try and give the Bengals a first play-off win since 1991.