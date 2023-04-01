Family affair for Adrian O’Sullivan as Ballincollig eye Super League success

Adrian O'Sullivan is looking to lead of Ballincollig to glory in the Super League final against Maree today. Photo: Sportsfile

Adrian O’Sullivan returned from Spain to reign supreme with his home club Ballincollig and that ambition can be fulfilled in today’s Super League final against Maree.

The 29-year-old will hope to lead his club to a first top-flight title with the skills he honed playing in Salamanca while Irish basketball was suspended for 18 months.

O’Sullivan had previously played in Germany and England, but playing for Aquimisa Carbajosa in Spain’s third division proved his biggest challenge.

“That level was probably where I was going to be at my max and I just couldn’t turn it down,” he says.

“I was going to be playing against John Carroll and Jordan Blount, two big names in Irish basketball, in that league as well.

“And then I got over there and the league in Ireland was actually cancelled due to Covid. So, it turned out to be the right decision.”

He came home to help Ireland to win the European Small Countries crown in August 2021, which heralded the sport’s return here after its long hiatus and he then decided to stay.

Home club Ballincollig had just been promoted to the Super League, under the stewardship of his uncle Kieran, which proved a big attraction.

Family in the set-up was also a draw for Adrian, who now lines out under new head coach and brother Ciarán O’Sullivan, while cousins Ronan O’Sullivan and Jamie Cotter also play.

“I always said I wanted to play in my prime in Ballincollig and I think the journey was almost written for me to come back home,” Adrian says.

Ballincollig failed to claim any silverware despite dominating a 2021-2022 season with 15 wins and just three losses – fewer defeats than double champions Tralee. However, the Cork side came up short in the league’s play-off format, which was newly introduced last season.

“The biggest learning curve for me was that every game was not the be-all and end-all,” Adrian reflects.

“The last time I was in the Super League with Blue Demons, it was a straight league so if you lost a game there was a lot more weight on your shoulders. But now you can afford to lose a couple of games.”

“This year, when we did lose, I didn’t throw the toys out of the pram or get too excited when we won.”

O’Sullivan has been key for Ballincollig this season, with a healthy shooting average of 12 points per game, helping them reach today’s decider.

Ballincollig, whose seniors have been playing under the name Emporium Cork Basketball, know that the title will not be easily bought when facing cup champions Maree.

“Maree won’t be fazed by playing the National Basketball Arena because they’re the only team that has won a final there this year.

“But if I can get my hands on that trophy on Saturday come four o’clock off or half four, that’d just be everything.”

​Glanmire v DCU Mercy (Champions Trophy final), live, TG4, noon Ballincollig v Maree (Super League final), live, TG4, 2.15